Sylvester Stallone Was So Broke While Filming Rocky That He Sold His Dog—Here’s the Full Story!

In the ’70s, Sylvester Stallone hit rock bottom, selling his dog Butkus for just $40 outside an 7-11—proving life’s ruff when hustling to make Rocky!

Stallone’s plight didn’t end there. After selling the script for Rocky, he found himself with a little more cash and a burning desire to reclaim his furry friend. He splashed out an astounding $15,000 to repurchase Butkus from his new owners. In his own words, Stallone declared it was “worth every penny.” That’s some profound love right there!

Butkus: The Four-Legged Inspiration

According to reports, Stallone’s bond with Butkus was inseparable. When he had to sell him, it was one helluva decision. “They weren’t thrilled, but I said, ‘Please,’” Stallone recalled. The dog had been his companion during those tough years, sharing his struggles as they hustled through life together. Fortunately, the family eventually relented, allowing Stallone to reunite with his four-legged buddy.

Butkus didn’t just get his old home back; he also got his big break! Stallone made sure his loyal companion had a role in Rocky. What a heartwarming way to pay homage to the pup who stood by him during the most challenging times.

A Tale of Hollywood Myths

Now, this whole saga raises eyebrows about the evolving tales in Hollywood. Over the years, the story of how Stallone got Butkus back has seen some wild inflation. While Stallone mentioned paying $15,000 in 2017, earlier accounts put the figure at around $3,000. So, what gives? Was it a classic case of embellishment or just a bit of creative storytelling?

As he admitted, “It was horsesh*t,” acknowledging that the narratives crafted by studios often blurred the lines between fact and fiction. But one thing remains true: whether it was $3,000 or $15,000, the love between Stallone and Butkus was priceless. And that’s the real story that resonates.

