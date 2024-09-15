Sylvester Stallone is one of the biggest action stars in Hollywood who earned fortunes with his Rocky franchise. However, there was a time when he had no money and was forced to sell his beloved pet dog, which caused him to face other tough situations. He was reportedly broke but refused to let go of his condition while approaching the producers with his script. Scroll below for the deets.

Stallone struggled as an actor for years before his breakthrough came with his script, Rocky. It is his greatest critical and commercial success. The veteran actor is one of those rare people in history to be nominated for two Oscars in the categories of Best Original Screenplay and Best Actor. Besides Rocky, he also achieved success with his Rambo franchise.

There are six films in the Rocky franchise, and Sylvester Stallone has directed four of them. The other two were directed by John G Avildsen. According to reports, including Express.co.uk, Sly was so broke at one point in his life that he had to resort to selling his pet dog for about $50. According to GeniusU, he was so broke that he ended up being homeless. It also claimed that Sly stole his wife’s jewelry and sold it.

After that, a few days later, Sylvester Stallone saw a boxing match between Mohammed Ali and Chuck Wepner, which inspired him to write the script for his legendary movie Rocky. He allegedly wrote the script for 20 hours. When he tried to sell his film to the producers, Stallone kept one condition, and that was that he wanted to star in the movie. He got an offer for $125K for the script.

But they said he “looked funny and talked funny.” So, the action star left with the script. Another studio offered him $250K for his Rocky script, but he refused because they did not want Sylvester in the movie.

The studio then offered him $360K, as per Express.co.uk, but he refused again because they wanted Sylvester Stallone’s script, not his. Then, the studio finally agreed on his condition, and the rest is history now. The franchise has collected a strong $1.7 billion, and the actor is now one of the biggest Hollywood stars and a global icon. He has a net worth of $400 million.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (North America): To Wrap Up Its Run Soon, Jurassic World’s $653M Lifetime Stays Safe

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News