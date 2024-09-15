Inside Out 2 is wrapping up its theatrical run at the North American box office. The movie will not beat the domestic haul of Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World. The film reached very close to beating the 2015 sci-fi feature, but the latest report suggests that Pixar animation will not be able to achieve this in its original run. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the sequel to Pixar’s 2015 movie Inside Out for Walt Disney Pictures. The first movie won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, and this one, too, performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film is set to arrive on the digital platform soon. When it was released, it overshadowed every movie at the theatres. The sequel garnered sufficient attraction to reach box office milestones despite other films’ release in cinemas.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando reveals Inside Out 2’s dream of beating Chris Pratt starrer Jurassic World at the US box office and joining the all-time top 10 list will remain unfulfilled on its original run. The Inside Out sequel is playing only in 700 theatres and has grossed only $79K on its 14th Friday, hitting a $652.2 million cume in North America. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard starrer Jurassic World collected a staggering $653.4 million in its domestic run.

According to the report, Inside Out 2 is expected to earn $250K—$350K on its 14th weekend in North America. Therefore, it will reportedly end its domestic run $1.2 million away from Jurassic World’s lifetime collection. It will reportedly not reach the all-time top 10 at the US box office. It is currently the 11th highest-grossing film of all time.

However, Inside Out 2 is one of those few movies that crossed the $1 billion mark overseas and collected an outstanding $1.02 billion. At the worldwide box office, the Inside Out sequel has collected $1.67 billion and has beaten Jurassic World’s lifetime collection to become the 8th biggest film ever.

Inside Out 2 was released on June 14 and is set to start streaming on Disney+ on September 25.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

