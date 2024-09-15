M Night Shyamalan directed Trap, which saw a drastic rise on Friday despite losing multiple theatres to new releases. The film received mixed reviews from critics and has had an underwhelming performance at the box office. The movie is close to hitting a significant milestone at the North American box office. Scroll below for the deets.

Filmmaker Shyamalan is known for supernatural plots and twisted endings. He has received various accolades in his career. The director is best known for The Sixth Sense, which earned him Academy Award nominations for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay. He is also known for movies including Split, Glass, Old, and Knock at the Cabin. Josh Hartnett is in the lead role in the latest release.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Trap recently lost 120 theatres and is now playing over 221 theatres. M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller collected an impressive $225K on 7th Friday at the United States box office. It has seen a great rise due to the movie’s popularity on social media. It has seen an unbelievable increase of 1067% from the 7th Thursday. It is an impressive feat achieved by the cinema to see such an excellent rise while multiple movies have been playing in the cinemas.

Trap collected an average of $1K per theatre and faced a drop of only 53.7% from last Friday. The movie has hit a $41.9 million cume in the US. It might earn between $700K and $1 million on its 7th weekend. The movie has been doing decent business in the international markets as well.

M Night Shyamalan’s movie has earned $38.3 million overseas, and adding the $41.9 million cume, Trap’s worldwide box office has hit $80.20 million. The film, starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill, was released in theatres in the United States on August 2.

