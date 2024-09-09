Josh Hartnett dropped a major regret bomb: turning down the lead role in Christopher Nolan’s 2005 hit, Batman Begins. Yep, the flick that launched Nolan’s Batman trilogy and turned Christian Bale into a caped crusader. In a Playboy chat, Hartnett called his decision a significant misstep. “I’ve definitely said no to some of the wrong people,” he confessed. Back then, he was all about family time over superhero stardom. But, as it turns out, saying no in Hollywood can cost you big time.

Josh Hartnett’s choice didn’t just affect his Batman trajectory. Apparently miffed by the rejection, Christopher Nolan didn’t include him in The Prestige. To rub salt in the wound, Nolan cast Christian Bale, the very actor who took on the Batman role Hartnett passed up, and also hired Scarlett Johansson, Josh Hartnett’s then-girlfriend.

Reflecting on his decision, Hartnett says, “That’s when I realized relationships were formed in the fire of that first Batman film, and I should have been part of the relationship with this guy Nolan.” He now regrets not embracing the opportunity, admitting, “I was so focused on not being pigeonholed and so scared of being considered only one thing as an actor.” Josh Hartnett’s decision to avoid typecasting led him to roles in Lucky Number Slevin and The Black Dahlia, which didn’t set the box office on fire. Meanwhile, Bale’s career soared as he took on diverse roles beyond the Batman cape.

Hartnett, who has recently tasted success in the gothic TV drama Penny Dreadful, still wonders where he fits in the industry. “I’m curious to see what people want of me in this business, if anything,” he said. With favorites like Birdman and Frank, and a dream to work on something as cool as Fellini’s 8½, Hartnett is still on a quest for that perfect role. As he ponders his place in Hollywood, it’s clear that the missed Batman Begins opportunity is a haunting reminder of what could have been.

Josh Hartnett Dives Deep into the Dark Side for Trap: From Sociopaths to Loving Dads

Josh Hartnett’s latest gig in Trap is a wild ride into the dark and twisted. In a chat with HELLO magazine, Hartnett dished out how he got deep into the mind of a serial killer for his new role. Hartnett’s character? A chilling sociopath with a huge secret that’s on the verge of being exposed. “He’s no hero,” Hartnett says, but he’s a hero in his daughter’s eyes. The story kicks off when a concert turns into a trap designed to catch him, and he’ll do just about anything to stay undercover.

Hartnett took his research seriously, diving into the creepy world of serial killers. He even read The Psychopathy Test, discovering that, surprisingly, even serial killers can be loving dads. “Other than being a father, thankfully not,” Hartnett laughs about his own lack of sociopathic traits.

Josh Hartnett, known for 40 Days and 40 Nights and Cracker, embraces a new dark level with Trap. He’s excited about the challenge of playing someone so different from himself. “Pretty much all of it was far outside of anything I have ever experienced before,” he says. If you’re up for a thriller that’ll keep you guessing, Trap is a must-watch. Hartnett’s performance? Totally worth the dive into the dark side.

