Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan is known for his supernatural flicks with often unexpected endings, and fans love his creations. However, the latest release, Trap, has been underperforming at the box office but got a significant boost recently at the North American box office. The sudden rush is astonishing, and the film did not even have it during its opening weekend. Keep scrolling for more.

The film opened to mixed reviews and got only 57% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes. The audience score is a little bit better, as it received an average of 65% on Popcornmeter. The movie is battling several big releases at the cinemas and thus has been significantly affected by their collections, resulting in the film losing theatres. The psychological drama features Josh Hartnett in the leading role.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Trap grew 72% from the previous Labor Day weekend during its third weekend. The movie is playing across 341 theatres in North America and lost 391 on Friday. The report revealed Josh Hartnett’s movie collected a decent $1.3 million on its sixth weekend, meaning it earned a $3.9K average per theatre, which is reportedly something it did not even earn on its debut weekend.

The psychological thriller has reached a $41.6 million cume in the United States. It is now less than $10 million away from reaching an important milestone of $50 million in the United States.

In the international markets, M Night Shyamalan’s movie has grossed $36.4 million so far, and adding the $41.6 million domestic cume, the film has reached a $78 million cume at the worldwide box office. Trap is about a father and his teen daughter attending a pop concert only to realize they have entered the center of a dark and sinister event.

M Night Shyamalan’s psychological thriller starring Josh Hartnett, Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills and Alison Pill was released in the United States on August 2.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Inside Out 2 Box Office (Worldwide): Continues Its Victory Run Even After 86 Days, Beats Jurassic World’s $1.6 Billion+ To Become 8th Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News