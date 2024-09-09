Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have brought luck to the MCU again. Their movie, Deadpool & Wolverine, even after crossing the $1 billion mark, is not stopping, and it has now surpassed Emma Watson starrer Beauty and the Beast’s lifetime collection at the worldwide box office. Kevin Feige must be happy after a long wait! Scroll below for the deets.

The MCU movie has grossed more than one billion after a long time. The last movie to cross that milestone was Spider-Man: No Way Home, starring Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire. The cameos in this MCU movie have played a significant role in increasing the film’s popularity, along with the stylized action sequences and the dynamic chemistry between Ryan and Hugh. Emma Watson starrer Beauty and the Beast was released in 2017 and was directed by Bill Condon.

It is the live-action/animated remake of the Disney animated feature Beauty and the Beast and an adaptation of Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont’s version of the fairy tale of the same name. It featured Emma and Dan Stevens in the titular roles. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool & Wolverine collected $8.4 million on the 7th weekend at the international box office, with a drop of 39.6% from last, and has reached a $673.2 million cume overseas. The collections have come from over 52 markets.

Adding the $614 million US cume with the overseas collections, Deadpool & Wolverine has reached the $1.29 billion global cume. Beauty and the Beast, on the other hand, collected $1.27 billion in its global haul. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds starrer MCU movie has surpassed Emma Watson’s fantasy flick to become the 23rd highest-grossing film of all time at the worldwide box office.

According to the report, Deadpool & Wolverine is expected to collect $1.3 billion next week. The film, released in theatres on July 26, reportedly aims for a global run of $1.3 billion—$1.4 billion.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more of the latest box office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: It Ends With Us Box Office (North America): Gears Up To Beat A Quiet Place: Day One’s $138 Million Domestic Haul!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News