It Ends With Us has come extremely close to beating A Quiet Place: Day One’s collections in the US. Blake Lively’s movie has been performing really well at the North American box office. It has managed to stay in the top 5 of the domestic chart over the weeks. The movie is competing with some tough competition, with many new releases across different genres. Yet, the movie continues to do well and attract the audience to the theatres. Keep scrolling for more.

A Quiet Place: Day One was released in June of this year, and it featured Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn in the lead roles. It is a spin-off and prequel to the A Quiet Place movies. The sci-fi horror genre has been doing well this summer, this and Alien: Romulus performed well at the box office. Lupita’s film managed to earn the concluding spot on the top grosser list in the United States, and it is the 10th film on the list.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, It Ends With Us has a great hold at the North American box office after the Labor Day weekend. The movie by and also starring Justin Baldoni grossed $1.1 million on the 5th Friday, with a dip of 47.6% from last Friday. The film has hit a $138.7 million US cume and, therefore, is all set to beat A Quiet Place: Day One’s $138.9 million domestic haul.

With this feat, It Ends With Us will become the 10th highest-grossing film of 2024 and push A Quiet Place: Day One off the top 10 domestic chart. Despite being the 5th weekend, Blake Lively’s movie aims to earn between $3.5 million and $4.5 million this weekend.

Meanwhile, at the international box office, Blake Lively‘s film has collected $149.76 million and $288.48 million globally. It Ends With Us has beaten A Quiet Place: Day One’s global collection of $261.52 million.

It Ends With Us, starring Justin Baldoni, Brandon Sklenar, and Blake Lively, was released on August 9.

