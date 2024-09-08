As the highest-paid MCU actor, Robert Downey Jr., who has starred in 45 films, including several blockbuster hits, is surprisingly not the highest-grossing lead actor in North America. That honor goes to this unexpected MCU star with a storied career in Hollywood.

This highest-grossing movie star would undoubtedly fail to earn the title without the MCU films boosting their domestic box office portfolio. This also applies to Robert Downey Jr., whose career was revived thanks to Iron Man. While the highest-grossing movie star has starred in multiple critically acclaimed films, the MCU pushed their domestic box office earnings past the $5 billion mark.

When talking about the most bankable leading actors, fans can’t help but think about the biggest movie stars in the world, including the two Toms – Tom Cruise and Tom Hanks. Pre Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), one of the Toms would have inevitably come on top. However, in a post-MCU world, ensemble-cast movies like Avengers ($7 billion in worldwide revenue) have tipped the scale in favour of the Marvel stars.

The MCU has $17 billion in domestic box office earnings, and most of its stars, including Robert Downey Jr and Scarlett Johansson, are responsible for generating the revenue. However, none of them are the top-grossing leading actors in North America. That honor goes to Nick Fury, aka Samuel L Jackson, who is the top earner at the domestic box office. With 196 acting credits on his IMDB, including 68 leading roles, Jackson has grossed over $5.7 billion at the domestic box office as a lead actor.

Jackson, who began acting in 1972, had a vastly diverse career and has worked with several prominent filmmakers, including Quentin Tarantino, who has grossed over $700 million at the domestic box office. Jackson has starred in six Tarantino films.

The second highest-grossing actor is Robert Downey Jr., who has starred in 45 films as a lead actor. Robert Downey Jr. is only $400 million short of beating Jackson for the top spot. Meanwhile, Chris Pratt, who has starred in 25 films as a lead star, most of which are MCU films, takes third place. Scarlett Johansson, with 34 films, comes in fourth.

Only one non-MCU actor cracked the list of the top five highest-grossing lead actors. With 56 films, Tom Hanks is the fifth biggest movie star at the domestic box office. Check out their domestic box office earnings (via The Numbers)

Samuel L Jackson – $5.8 Billion Robert Downey Jr – $5.4 Billion Chris Pratt – $5.353 Billion Scarlett Johansson – $5.337 Billion Tom Hanks – $5.1 Billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more such box office content, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Box Office: JFK To Lincoln, 5 Highest-Grossing U.S. President Biopics Ranked

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News