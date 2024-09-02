Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, has officially beaten Marvel’s Iron Man 3, led by Robert Downey Jr. The movie crossed two significant milestones—at the North American box office and internationally. According to the latest report, it is now aiming to beat Beauty and the Beast next week. Scroll below for the deets.

Iron Man 3 was the third and final installment in the RDJ-led solo franchise. It was the seventh film in the MCU and Shane Black directed it. Gwyneth Paltrow, Jon Favreau, and Don Cheadle returned to reprise their roles, with Guy Pearce, Rebecca Hall, and Ben Kingsley joining them in crucial roles. The Marvel movie came out in 2013 after the events of The Avengers.

Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3 was one of the highest-grossing films in 2013 and collected over one billion at the worldwide box office. Meanwhile, Deadpool & Wolverine has gracefully surpassed the 2013 MCU feature, along with The Fate of the Furious and Incredibles 2’s global hauls, to become the 24th highest-grossing film ever. According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Deadpool 3 grossed a strong $13.9 million on its sixth weekend at the international box office, facing a dip of only 33.5% from last weekend.

Deadpool & Wolverine crossed the $650 million for a $658.4 million international cume over 52 markets. It has grossed $599.5 million in the United States and thus hit a $1.26 billion global haul. Therefore, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s MCU biggie has surpassed Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man 3, which collected $1.22 billion globally. Shawn Levy’s MCU biggie is now the 7th highest-grossing comic book movie of all time.

The 2024 MCU movie has also surpassed The Fate of the Furious’ $1.23 billion and Incredibles 2‘s $1.24 billion haul to become the 24th highest-grossing film of all time. It is gearing up to beat Beauty and the Beast’s $1.27 billion collection to grab the 23rd spot.

Deadpool & Wolverine, starring Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and Emma Corrin, is eyeing a $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion global run. It was released on July 26.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

