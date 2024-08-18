Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman‘s Deadpool & Wolverine has lived up to its hype and expectations. In fact, at the Indian box office, it has performed much better than expected. While the mark of 150 crores is out of reach now, the film has already turned out to be a huge success in the country. The collection has crossed 130 crores and has managed to secure a hit verdict. Keep reading to know more!

Director by Shawn Levy, the superhero film was released in theatres on July 26. The biggie was welcomed with mostly positive reviews by critics, and even the audience gave it a big thumbs up. There was an organic buzz on the ground level, and considering the massive fan base of Marvel in India, the film took a flying start and then held onto well for weeks.

As per the recent collection update, Deadpool & Wolverine stands at an impressive total of 131 crores net at the Indian box office. It’s a big relief, as Marvel films have been struggling to make it big lately. This one, with a moderate cost, has emerged as a big win for the studio by earning healthy returns.

As per the trade buzz, the theatrical value of Deadpool & Wolverine was set at 50 crores in India. Against this cost, the film has earned 131 crores so far. So, it has yielded an ROI (return on investment) of 81 crores. Calculated further, it is enjoying 162% returns through a theatrical run at the Indian box office.

As per Koimoi’s parameters, a film needs to earn 150% returns or more to be a hit, and as we can see, Deadpool & Wolverine has comfortably crossed that mark. So, it’s a clean hit!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

