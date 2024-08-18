It was a humongous Saturday for Stree 2, as 45.70 crores came in. This is as big as it gets, as the jump from the day before (Friday—35.30 crores) is quite excellent. This was, in fact, always on the cards, and though a few wondered whether the film would have yet another 50 crores+ day on Saturday itself, that was more wishful thinking than practical, as it would have meant a jump of around 50% over Friday.

What Stree 2 has done so far is also simply amazing. While it’s now a given that 50 crores will be crossed today, the aim would be to come as close as possible to the first full-fledged day number of 55.40 crores. Even this would require a jump of over 20%, but then that’s what the Shraddha Kapoor and the Rajkummar Rao starrer would aim for nationwide to make it really big.

Stree 2 has already reached 145.80 crores; as you read, 150 crores has already been crossed by a distance, with so much more on the cards. Will the film enter the 200 Crore Club today? Well, that would be touch and go, though, by tomorrow, the aim would be to cross 250 crores due to the Rakshabandhan holiday. Well, there is certainly no looking back for the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer.

Stree 2 is the sequel to the hit 2018 film Stree. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana, and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles. Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar, and Varun Dhawan make cameo appearances in the movie.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

