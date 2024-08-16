Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 stunned everyone with its opening day performance at the Indian box office. It once again proved that sequels are money-minting machines if promoted and made well. Including record-breaking paid previews of Wednesday, the film amassed an unprecedented 64.80 crores net on day 1, which is a monstrous growth as compared to its predecessor. Keep reading to know more!

In the past, we have seen sequels doing crazy business at the box office. If the predecessor enjoys goodwill among the audience and is commercially successful, the sequel automatically generates an organic buzz on the ground level, even without aggressive marketing. It’s all about the well-targeted promotion and creating awareness about the sequel. Of course, the content needs to be appealing to take the lifetime collection to a whole new level.

Before Stree 2, we saw films like Baahubali 2 (Hindi), KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), and Gadar 2, enjoying the huge benefit of being sequels. In terms of lifetime collection, Baahubali 2 (Hindi) saw a massive collection of 511 crores coming in, compared to part 1’s 120 crores. It was a growth of 325.83% compared to part 1’s lifetime.

KGF Chapter 1 (Hindi) earned 44.09 crores at the Indian box office. With a massive on-ground buzz for the sequel, KGF Chapter 2 did a business of 434.62 crores, displaying a growth of 885.75%. Even Gadar 2 witnessed a growth of 582.46% by earning 525.50 crores as compared to Gadar’s 77 crores.

Take a look at the all-time blockbuster performance of Hindi sequels as compared to predecessors:

Baahubali 1: Day 1- 5.15 crores | Lifetime- 120 crores

Baahubali 2: Day 1- 41 crores | Lifetime- 511 crores

KGF Chapter 1: Day 1- 2.10 crores | Lifetime- 44.09 crores

KGF Chapter 2: Day 1- 53.95 crores | Lifetime- 434.62 crores

Gadar: Day 1- 1.40 crores | Lifetime- 77 crores

Gadar 2: Day 1- 40.10 crores | Lifetime- 525.50 crores

Coming to Stree 2, it’s on the right track to rake in an all-time blockbuster total. On its opening day, it showed a growth of 848.75% compared to Stree’s day 1 of 6.83 crores by earning 64.80 crores. At present, it’s on track to earn a lifetime collection of 400 crores, which will be a commendable jump of 208.47% as compared to part 1’s 129.67 crores.

Coming up next, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) is also one such sequel that will run riot at ticket windows. At any given time, the film has the potential to open at 50 crores or more. If well made, the Pushpa sequel will hit 450-500 crores like a cakewalk, thus showing a jump of 324.52-371.69%.

