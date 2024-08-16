Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 has debuted at the Indian box office on a sensational note. The film proved all predictions wrong and successfully crossed the 50-crore barrier yesterday. Before that, it registered a record-breaking collection in Wednesday’s paid previews. As a result, the total collection on opening day has gone much beyond 60 crores. With this, it has entered the list of top 10 Indian openers of all time.

The Stree sequel, directed by Amar Kaushik, was released in theatres yesterday. It also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee in key roles. Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Akshay Kumar also make cameo appearances. Upon its arrival on Independence Day, the horror comedy opened to positive reviews from critics, and word-of-mouth is extraordinary so far.

Stree 2 faced capacity issues in some locations during night shows, and considering the demand, midnight shows were added. This has resulted in a crazy day 1 collection of 64.80 crores net at the Indian box office, which includes 9.40 crores from paid previews. Excluding previews, the film did a business of 55.40 crores net yesterday.

With 64.80 crores, Stree 2 has registered the 10th biggest opening of all time at the Indian box office. It crossed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal (63.80 crores), pushed it out of the list, and made its place. With a little bit of push, it had a chance of surpassing Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo (66 crores) on the list. Nonetheless, it has achieved way more than expected and proved that the sequel of any franchise has a crazy potential if it’s well made and well promoted.

Take a look at the top 10 Indian openers at the Indian box office:

RRR – 134 crores Baahubali 2: The Conclusion – 121 crores KGF Chapter 2 – 116 crores Kalki 2898 AD – 93 crores Salaar – 92 crores Adipurush – 89 crores Saaho – 88 crores Jawan – 75 crores Leo – 66 crores Stree 2 – 64.80

