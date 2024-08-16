Stree 2 made an earth-shattering start at the box office. The advance bookings were on fire, and one could sense a storm was coming. But Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer has surpassed all expectations with its 60 crore+ opening. It has scored the second-biggest opening of all time in Bollywood. Scroll below for all the details!

At the Indian box office, Stree 2 has made box office collections of 64.80 crores on day 1. This includes 55.40 crores earned on the opening day plus 9.40 crores from pre-sales held on Wednesday evening. On the other hand, its competitors, Khel Khel Mein and Vedaa, failed to achieve double-digit scores.

Stree 2 is Bollywood’s second-highest opener of all time!

After the massive success of Stree (2018), massive hopes were pinned on the sequel. And Amar Kaushik did not disappoint us as he delivered a horror-comedy flick that many feel is even better than its predecessor. The results are visible; a staggering opening has been registered at the box office. Stree 2 has left behind many biggies like Tiger 3, War, and Animal, among others.

Take a look at the Top 10 highest openers of Bollywood below:

Jawan – 75 crores Stree 2 – 64.80 crores (including paid previews) Animal – 63.80 crores Pathaan – 57 crores War – 53.35 crores Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores Happy New Year – 44.97 crores Tiger 3 – 44.50 crores Bharat – 42.30 crores Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – 40.35 crores

Jawan vs Stree 2 opening day

Shah Rukh Khan delivered his highest-grossing film of all time, Jawan, in 2023. The film enjoyed huge buzz, marking his first collaboration with ace director Atlee. It made an opening of 75 crores in India.

Stree 2 was expected to open in the range of 30 crores but has surprised us with over 2X the collections on day 1. As could be seen above, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer is only 13% lower than Jawan’s opening day.

Animal slips to #3 position

Meanwhile, Animal has now slipped to third position with its earnings of 63.80 crores. The Stree sequel has surpassed Ranbir Kapoor starrer with a gap of 1 crore, again a feat no one expected it would surpass!

