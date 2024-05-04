Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3 released in Japan yesterday. Apart from the popularity of the Tiger franchise, Salman enjoys his fan following in the country, so everyone is excited to see how the film performs at the box office there. Now, finally, day 1’s footfalls report is out, and it has been learned that the numbers of Aamir Khan’s Dangal and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra have been beaten. Keep reading to know more!

Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan was a huge success in Japan, and following it, the superstar gained popularity there. Before the Tiger threequel hit theatres, fans from Japan were sharing Salman’s pictures from Bajrangi Bhaijaan on social media, which clearly showed that there’s ground-level interest regarding the Spy Universe film. And it is now proven by the opening day admits.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Tiger 3 is off to a good start in Japan, and on the opening day, it garnered 1.30K footfalls. With this, it surpassed the day 1 footfalls of Dangal (1.26K), KGF Chapter 1-KGF Chapter 2 (1.09K), and Brahmastra (1.01K). On the list of top openers, the Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer has bagged the 6th spot.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR is at the top with 8.23K footfalls on day 1. Prabhas’ Saaho (6.51K), Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (2.22K), Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam (1.61K), and Prabhas’ Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (1.38K) are in 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th positions, respectively.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 also stars Emraan Hashmi, Revathi, Simran, Vishal Jethwa, and Kumud Mishra in key roles. The film also featured Shah Rukh Khan’s cameo as Pathaan. Even Hrithik Roshan made a cameo appearance as Kabir.

It was originally released on 12th November 2023, during Diwali season. Despite earning 286 crores at the Indian box office, it was labeled as an underperformer due to mammoth expectations. Globally, it earned 472.77 crores gross. It marked 5th film in YRF’s Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

