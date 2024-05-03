The Family Star, starring Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, has turned to be a big disappointment for the makers as the film didn’t perform as expected at the worldwide box office. In fact, if we talk about the general box office rule, it is in deficit and is lagging much behind in terms of recovering the budget. Let’s check out where the film actually stands now and what’s actually the cost.

Directed by Parasuram, the film carried very high expectations on its shoulders, and the major reason behind it was the successful past of the director and Vijay Deverakonda. For those who don’t know, Parasuram and Vijay have worked previously on 2018’s Geetha Govindam. It was a phenomenal success at the box office and even received praise from critics.

With a glory of Geetha Govindam on the back, The Family Star looked to be another winner in the making but unfortunately, it failed to put on an impressive show right from the opening day itself. As of now, the film has completed 28 days in theatres and during this entire run, it has earned just 21 crores net at the Indian box office.

Including all taxes, The Family Star goes up to 24.78 crores in gross Indian collection. In the overseas market, too, the film is a major failure and has earned just 10 crores gross so far. So, after combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office total stands at 34.78 crores gross, which is a dismal total.

Reportedly, The Family Star is budgeted at 50 crores. If we compare this number with the domestic collection of 21 crores, the film is in deficit of 29 crores. If calculated further, it’s a loss of 58%, which is actually a huge number.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Tillu Square At The Worldwide Box Office (After 35 Days): Siddhu Jonnalagadda & Anupama Parameswaran Starrer Is A Huge Success, Enjoys 107% Returns!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News