Varshangalkku Shesham At The Worldwide Box Office (After 22 Days): To End Theatrical Run Soon; Missed ‘Top 10 Highest Malayalam Grossers Of All Time’

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture Varshangalkku Shesham has almost wrapped up its theatrical run, leaving audiences with a story that resonated in some markets more than others. The film, starring Pranav Mohanlal and Dhyan Sreenivasan, garnered positive pre-release buzz due to the Sreenivasan family’s star power and the director’s past successes. Read on!

Intriguing Start But Competitive Market

Initial reports suggested a decent opening for Varshangalkku Shesham. The presence of established names both behind and in front of the camera likely drew in a curious audience. However, the film’s release coincided with another Malayalam title, Aavesham, which may have divided viewers’ attention.

As the days progressed, a clearer picture of the film’s box office performance emerged. While Varshangalkku Shesham managed to hold its own initially, its domestic collections witnessed a slowdown in the second week. This could be attributed to several factors, including competition or audience reception through word-of-mouth. By the end of its 3-weeks theatrical run, the film had collected a total of 37.05 crore net India, which converts to 43.71 crore gross domestically.

Varshangalkku Shesham’s Overseas Success Was A Bright Spot

While the domestic box office results might leave some room for speculation, Varshangalkku Shesham found a strong audience overseas. The film’s international reach proved to be a saving grace, with collections reaching a noteworthy 35.3 crore. A breakdown of these numbers reveals a particular fondness for the film in the Middle East, where it garnered a significant sum of USD 2,750,000 (₹20.63 crore). Additionally, the film resonated with audiences in North America (USD 500,000 or ₹3.75 crore), Oceania (USD 250,000 or ₹1.88 crore), the United Kingdom (USD 450,000 or ₹3.38 crore), and other pockets around the world (USD 250,000 or ₹1.88 crore).

Varshangalkku Shesham’s Worldwide Total After 22 Days

With a total worldwide collection of 79.01 crore, Varshangalkku Shesham can be considered a moderately successful venture. Its performance highlights the growing global appeal of Malayalam cinema, particularly in regions like the Middle East. However, the film’s domestic box office trajectory suggests there might have been room for a stronger showing. This could be a valuable learning experience for the makers, especially when it comes to navigating release strategies and potential competition. The film could have performed better had it not clashed with Farhad Faasil’s Aavesham, which is currently one of the Top 10 Highest Grossing Malayalam Films Of All Time At The Worldwide Box Office.

With RDX (82.75 crore) at the 10th spot in the list, this Pranav Mohanlal period drama has just missed the opportunity by a few crores to enter the coveted mark.

As Malayalam cinema continues to expand its global reach, future films with a similar international appeal can hopefully capitalize on both domestic and international markets to achieve even greater success.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Malayalam films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa 2 Box Office: Allu Arjun Starrer Puts #1 Position Of SS Rajamouli’s RRR In Danger?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News