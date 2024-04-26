Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Collection Day 15: Holds Steady In Second Week; Crosses 70 Crore Mark Worldwide

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture Varshangalkku Shesham continued its steady run at the box office. Read further to learn about Varshangalkku Shesham’s 15-day collection at the worldwide box office.

Varshangalkku Shesham collected an estimated 0.97 crore on its third Thursday, bringing its total domestic collection to 32.90 crore. The movie collected a decent 10.55 crore in its second week. While this represents a significant drop of 52.80% compared to its 22.35 crore opening week, the film has managed to maintain audience interest

Here’s a breakdown of Varshangalkku Shesham’s box office performance:

Week 1: 22.35 crore

Week 2: 10.55 crore

Total: 32.90 crore (India Net)

(India Net) Gross: 38.82 crore (estimated)

Despite the dip in the domestic market, Varshangalkku Shesham has found success overseas. The film has reportedly raked in a staggering 33 crore from international markets, significantly contributing to its overall box-office performance. This strong showing underscores the film’s appeal to audiences beyond Kerala. Combining the domestic and international collections, Varshangalkku Shesham has now grossed over 71.82 crore worldwide. This is a commendable achievement for the film, particularly considering its focus on a niche theme set in a bygone era.

This news comes amidst reports of a disagreement between producer G. Dhananjayan and the makers of Varshangalkku Shesham regarding the Tamil Nadu distribution rights. Dhananjayan, who believed the film had potential in the Tamil market, was reportedly surprised by the asking price of 15 crore. The justification provided by the film’s producer was the recent success of another Malayalam film, Manjummel Boys, in Tamil Nadu. However, Dhananjayan argued that Manjummel Boys’ performance was an outlier and shouldn’t set unrealistic expectations for other Malayalam films.

Despite the second-week drop, Varshangalkku Shesham remains a commercially successful film, particularly with its impressive overseas collections. It will be interesting to see how the film performs in the coming weeks and whether it manages to sustain its momentum.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: After Ram Charan, Pushpa Star Allu Arjun Hikes His Fees with A Massive 30% Hike; Is Pushpa Raj Competing With Game Changer Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News