Varshangalkku Shesham Box Office Day 14: Shows Steady Decline On 2nd Wednesday, Overseas Collections Remain Strong

Vineeth Sreenivasan’s directorial venture, Varshangalkku Shesham, continues its run at the box office, albeit with a slight dip in domestic collections on its second Wednesday. The film, starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Basil Joseph, and Nivin Pauly, faced tough competition from Fahadh Faasil‘s Aavesham that released on the same date – April 11.

Varshangalkku Shesham has received generally positive reviews from critics, who have praised its heartwarming story, performances, and direction. The film’s blend of comedy, drama, and family-friendly themes has appealed to a wide audience. After 1.15 crore on the 2nd Monday and 1 crore on the 2nd Tuesday, the film witnessed a further dip on the 2nd Wednesday. It earned an estimated 0.85 crore on Day 14, bringing its total domestic collection to 31.90 crore (Gross: 37.64 crore).

The film’s occupancy on Wednesday, April 24, stood at 19.55%, indicating a moderate audience turnout. This slight decline in occupancy suggests that the film’s initial momentum may be slowing down.

Despite the dip in domestic collections, Varshangalkku Shesham performs well overseas. The film has garnered an estimated 33 crore from international markets, contributing significantly to its overall box office performance. While the film’s domestic collections have shown a slight decline, its strong overseas performance and positive word-of-mouth could help it sustain its run at the box office. Its worldwide gross total stands at 70.64 crore.

Its heartwarming story and ensemble cast have resonated with audiences, and it remains to be seen whether it can maintain its momentum in the coming days.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

