Fahadh Faasil’s action-comedy film Aavesham continues to impress at the box office. The movie made good numbers on the second Wednesday at the domestic box office. Read further to learn about Aavesham’s worldwide box office collections after 14 days.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, Aavesham has received positive reviews for its blend of action and comedy and Fahadh Faasil’s stellar performance. While the film’s pace might have slowed down slightly on its second Wednesday, it continues to hold its own at the box office, especially within the domestic market.

As per early estimates, the film collected 2.60 crore on its second Wednesday, bringing its total domestic collection to a commendable 52.25 crore after 14 days. Including overseas collections, Aavesham has crossed the coveted 100 crore mark worldwide. Early estimates suggest the film has grossed an additional 42 crore internationally, bringing its global total to an impressive 103.65 crore. This performance marks a significant milestone for Fahadh Faasil, exceeding his previous box office records for 2023 releases.

Looking Back at Fahadh Faasil’s 2023 Box Office

Fahadh Faasil’s 2023 was a year of diverse roles and success at the box office. Here’s a quick comparison of his previous releases:

Maamannan (Tamil political thriller): 52 crore (Released in June 2023) Dhoomam (Experimental drama): 3.4 crore (Released in October 2023) Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum (Family drama): 10 crore (Released in December 2023)

Aavesham has already surpassed the box office collections of Fahadh Faasil’s 2023 films, Dhoomam and Pachuvum Athbutha Vilakkum. While it trails behind the success of Maamannan, an achievement due in part to the wider reach of Tamil cinema, Aavesham is still in its theatrical run and holds promise for continued growth.

Aavesham’s Lifetime Box Office Collections

The film’s future performance will depend on how well it can sustain audience interest in the coming days. While it might not reach the heights of a blockbuster, Aavesham seems poised for a respectable run at the box office, particularly within the Malayalam circuit. Trade analysts are optimistic about the film’s continued success, with some predicting it could touch the 75 crore mark in India by the end of its theatrical run.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts for Tamil films released in 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: VARSHANGALKKU SHESHAM AT THE WORLDWIDE BOX OFFICE COLLECTION (AFTER DAY 13): DIPS FURTHER ON 2ND TUESDAY; SHOWS STEADY BUT SLOWER PACE

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News