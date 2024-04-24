The re-release of Ghilli has left everyone stunned with the performance at the worldwide box office. Starring Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha, the film released last weekend and since then, it has maintained a strong momentum. In the latest development, the film has comfortably gone past the mark 15 crores gross globally. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Dharani, the sports action film was originally released in 2004. Upon its original release, the film opened to mostly positive reviews and all thanks to it, the film emerged as a huge success. Talking about the rerun, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer released on Saturday and on the opening day, the history was created.

On day 1, Ghilli earned 8 crores gross at the worldwide box office, creating history for a re-release. After such a start, the film was expected to go down sharply, but that didn’t happen. With a 50% drop, the film did a business of 4 crores gross on Sunday. Again, on Monday, a good hold was seen. Yesterday, again, there was a minimal drop, and as per Sacnilk’s report, a collection of 15.50 crores gross has been accumulated at the worldwide box office in the first 4 days.

Talking about the Indian collection only, Ghilli grossed 8.50 crores in the first 2 days. On Monday, the film added another 1.75 crores gross, pushing the overall total to 10.25 crores gross. Again on Tuesday, an excellent hold as an estimated collection of 1.50-1.60 crores gross has been recorded. With this, the Indian total after first 4 days stands at an impressive 11.75-11.90 crores gross.

Earlier, it was learned that Ghilli would be enjoying a rerun for just a week, but now, it is said that the film will stay in theatres for at least a couple of weeks due to the audience’s interest and the absence of any noteworthy releases.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

