Maidaan & Bade Miyan Chote Miyan's Disastrous Eid Box Office Leads To Shut Down Of The Most Iconic Multiplex Theater In India, Ticket Prices Slashed To Only Rs 30? [Fact Check]

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan and Akshay Kumar – Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan put up one of the most disastrous Eid box office this year. While the battle was supposedly massive, it did not turn out that great with numbers, with both films performing outrageously low. And now rumors are rife that the worst hit the most iconic multiplex of Mumbai to shut down.

Rumors suggest that after Akshay Kumar’s action biggie and Ajay Devgn‘s sports drama churned out ridiculous numbers at the box office, the iconic Gaiety Galaxy of Mumbai, running for the past 52 years, had to shut down.

We decided to fact-check the rumor, and it turned out that the theater, indeed, shut down. But the reason that is attributed to this shutdown is absolutely hilarious for films come and go; films perform and don’t perform but do not push an entire multiplex to shut down.

In an interview with Free Press Journal, Manoj Desai, Director of G7 Multiplex, broke the silence and said, “Nothing has been shut. Everything is fine. This is a very bad rumor which is being spread by my well-wisher. Whatever is being said is wrong.”

Reason For Shutdown

Admitting that Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan both failed at the box office, it did not initiate the shutdown. He clarified, “I have kept it shut only for three days because I am putting up a brand new projector and screen. The theatre has been running since 1972, so we have to update it and make several changes. Because of this, we decided to keep it shut for only three days, from April 22 to April 24. From Friday (April 26), shows will run as usual.”

Ticket Prices At Rs 30?

Another report suggested that a single screen in Agra has slashed ticket prices from Rs 100 to Rs 30 in order to lure audiences. When we checked on BMS, Shree Talkies Dolby Atmos has actually priced the lowest ticket at Rs 50. At the same time, Shanti Cinema has priced Bade Miyan Chote Miyan at Rs 40! A theater in Chennai is also selling tickets at Rs 63.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan VS Maidaan Box Office

BMCM opened at the box office at 16.07 crore on Eid, while Maidaan could garner only 7.25 crore, including paid previews. Over a four-day weekend, Akshay Kumar’s film earned 39 crore, and Ajay Devgn’s sports drama earned 22.22 crore.

Currently, after almost 15 days, Maidaan stands at 35.92 crore while Bade Miyan Chote Miyan stands at 55.60 crore, both disasters at the box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

