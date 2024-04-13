Akshay Kumar is one of the busiest stars in the country right now, with as many as 8 projects in the pipeline. After Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, he will now gear up for his next release, Sky Force, and some details of the film have been doing rounds on the internet.

Produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films and directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur, the film marks the debut of Veer Pahariya and stars Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur.

Reports by Box Office Worldwide and Dainik Bhaskar suggest that Akshay Kumar will play a coach to Veer Pahariya in the film that is based on real-life incidents, celebrating one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force. Both actors play Air Force officers in the film.

Akshay Kumar Charging 5 Crore Per Day?

Reports suggest that the actor’s paycheck for Sky Force is around 50 crore for the film. While he plays coach to Veer Pahariya, it would require 10 days of his shoot time, and Khiladi Kumar has charged the said amount for 10 days of shoot. However, none has denied or confirmed the number.

The Fastest Superstar

Akshay is one of the fastest superstars when it comes to shooting a film. He generally completes a film in 30 – 40 days and charges almost 100 – 120 crore for the film. So, usually, the actor charges 3 – 4 crore per day for shooting one film. So it cannot be clear if he has hiked his fee for Sky Force or is charging lesser than it is being rumored!

Going Back To Roots

The actor is currently struggling at the box office with his last few films not working with the audiences. Akshay Kumar currently seems to be going back to his roots – comedy that turned his fate overnight with Hera Pheri. His lineup of films includes the next installments of Housefull, Welcome, and Hera Pheri 3.

Shift from Deshbhakti Flavor?

The actor had a golden run at the box office with the Deshbhakti genre of films that started with Special 26 and continued with Baby, Airlift, Holiday, Rustom, and more.

Akshay Kumar’s Last Clean Hit

Akshay Kumar’s last clean hit at the box office before OMG 2 was in 2019 with Good Newwz, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh. The superstar will next gear up for the release of Sarfira. Apart from that, he is shooting for Singham Again, Welcome To The Jungle, and Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. He will also shoot for Shankara, Khel Khel Mein, and Hera Pheri 3 this year, hopefully.

