Akshay Kumar is back on the silver screen doing the best he does – playing a National Hero. Mission Raniganj has received positive word of mouth, and the actor will indeed witness a growth in numbers at the Box Office. While the film currently stands low but promises a boost owing to good reviews, the Raksha Bandhan actor, in the past, has displayed a brilliant record playing National heroes.

Akshay, who made his debut in the Hindi film industry playing an action hero, getting tagged as Khiladi Kumar, switched gears in 2000 with Priyadarshan’s Hera Pheri. This was followed by a string of comedy films, including Garam Masala, Bhaagam Bhaag, Phir Hera Pheri, Welcome, and more.

However, Akshay Kumar struck gold at the Box Office when he found his true calling as a patriot. The actor’s first stint as a National Hero was in 2004 with Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saaathiyon. 10 years later; he banged hard with Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty in 2014. The actor played an Army Officer in the film.

Since then, the Padman actor established himself as a National Hero. Sometimes playing an officer and, the rest of the time, playing a man who turns a National Hero. Holiday was a hit at the Box Office, and the superstar then surrendered himself to the Deshbhakti streak.

In 2015, he clearly announced, “Religion waale column mein, hum Bold aur Capital mein Indian likhte hai” with Neeraj Pandey’s Baby. He reprised his role in Tapsee Pannu’s Naam Shabana as well. With Baby, Akshay had no turning back.

After Baby followed Airlift, where he played a businessman living in Quwait who turned a National Hero overnight, helping his fellow Indians on a rescue mission from Baghdad while Iraq invaded the place. With Airlift, Akshay Kumar’s hattrick as a patriot cemented his worth as a National Hero at the Box Office.

Next followed Rustom, the same year where the superstar played a naval officer who murdered his wife’s lover. Based on the true story of K.M. Nanavati, who was made into a National Hero by the media, the film was a super duper hit. It helped Akshay bag a National Award for his performance as Rustom Pawri. Interestingly, 2016 saw Akshay conquering the National Holidays – 26th January with Airlift and 15th August with Rustom.

The Deshbhakti box office continued in 2018 and 2019 with Gold and Kesari. While Akki played a coach who created a National Hockey team to represent the Nation and take pride in the sport, the film was well received. This was followed by Kesari, where he played Sardar Ishar Singh, a havildar in the Sikh Regiment of the British Indian Army, who fights valiantly against Afghan invaders on the border.

Next came Mission Mangal in 2019, which took the Box Office by surprise. Akshay, who played an ISRO scientist, led a group of women who worked hard to complete the Mars Orbiter Mission successfully. This golden streak continued with Rohit Shetty‘s Sooryavanshi in 2021.

The film was supposed to be a 2020 release, but the pandemic changed everything for Indian Cinema. In the post-pandemic world, Sooryavanshi brought the audiences back to the theatres.

Since then, it has been a dull period for Akshay Kumar and his patriotic streak, which has bounced back with Mission Raniganj.

Have a look at his ‘Deshbhakti’ office till date:

Holiday – 112.65 Crore

Verdict – Hit

Baby – 95.5 Crore

Verdict – Plus

Airlift – 129 Crore

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

Rustom – 127.49 Crore

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

Kesari – 153 Crore

Verdict – Hit

Gold – 107.37 Crore

Verdict – Plus

Mission Mangal – 200 Crore

Verdict – Super Duper Hit

Sooryavanshi – 195 Crore

Verdict – Plus

From 2014 – 2021, Akshay Kumar has cumulatively, collected 1120 Crore, displaying his patriotic best on the silver screen. Hope Mission Raniganj continues the streak, and the actor keeps adding numbers to this unique record.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

For more box-office updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Tiger 3: Salman Khan Assures His Highly-Anticipated Threequel Is Unique Than All Other Films In Spy Universe, Says, “Expect the Unexpected From The Trailer & The Film”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News