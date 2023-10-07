While Alia Bhatt currently, seems to be the top pick for directors, the second obvious choice is turning out to be Kiara Advani. Recently her name was associated with Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 and Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and now rumors suggest that the actress might have joined Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra remake alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Ever since Bhansali started working on the film, casting has undergone a big change. The original cast started with the names of Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone cropping up, but Bhansali started tending towards Alia once they started working on Gangubai Kathiawadi after Inshallah was shelved.

Then it was rumored that Bhansali even tried to pull an epic casting scoop with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt playing the leads and Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone playing the second fiddles. However, things obviously did not materialize.

Recent buzz suggests that Kiara Advani has joined the star cast to play Gauri, while Alia Bhatt will play Rani Roopmati. The news was shared by Filmfare and later deleted, but netizens could not help but establish Kiara Advani’s strong connection to every big banner film.

While some screenshots were shared on a Reddit community BollyBlindsNGossips, the netizens brutally slammed the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress’ overexcited PR for making her the name for every film.

A netizen commented, “Kiara’s PR cant stop making unreliable news..Lol.” Another Redditor wrote, “But she was in JAWAN also naa?” A third comment read, “I just realized that Kiara is rumoured to be a part of every big project that’s in the works. This is some next-level PR to keep her relevant.”

Another Redditor pointed out, “Her PR has been overactive. Hence the rumor flair. But she was also spotted at SLB’s office several times recently. And tbh, she would be the obvious first choice currently.” A troll took a dig at Kiara and wrote, “Deepika nahi toh dp jaisi hi sahi.” Another troll wrote, “Her special song in Jawan was amazing though.”

You can check out the entire discussion thread here:

On the work front, Kiara Advani was last seen in SatyaPrem Ki Katha opposite Kartik Aaryan. The actress is rumored to be a part of Ranveer Singh’s Don 3 and Shankar’s next.

Regarding the Baiju Bawra remake, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is still searching for a senior actor to play Tansen. Ajay Devgn was reportedly approached for the role, but the actor denied it.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

