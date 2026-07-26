Ramayana Trailer Leak: Has The Delay Cost The Pre-Release Buzz For The Film? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana has been in the news for the longest time. Part 1 of the film is scheduled to release in theatres this Diwali. The makers had initially planned to release the trailer digitally on July 24. The announcement was made well in advance, and the audience was understandably excited. However, on the day of the launch, the makers cancelled the trailer release, citing a partnership with Sony. This caused heavy disappointment among fans. However, the bigger issue was the trailer getting leaked online. So, how did a trailer that was never officially released get leaked?

Ramayana Trailer Leaked

Ramayana has been mounted on a massive scale. Producer Namit Malhotra has reiterated at every event that his intention is to put Ramayana on the global map, and hence they are driving the film’s marketing campaign towards the West. Before its official trailer release, the makers hosted an event in Delhi where the trailer was showcased. The event was attended by actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who play Lord Ram and Sita in the film. Post the event, certain portions of the trailer made their way to social media.

Later, after cancelling the trailer launch, the makers showcased the trailer at the popular San Diego Comic-Con on July 24. Comic-Con is widely popular and attended by a massive number of people. It’s great exposure for the film, but showcasing it there before its digital release has led to a leak.

The trailer of Ramayana was leaked in bits and pieces. Some clips featured Yash as Ravana, some had Ranbir as Lord Ram, and others had Sai Pallavi as Sita Ma. A visual of Rakul Preet Singh in the film also made its way to social media. People have now been watching poor-quality visuals of the epic and are already making judgments. Many are also upset with the makers for showing the trailer in Hollywood before releasing it for the Indian audience. This has led to negativity around the film. It certainly does not help after the earlier promo featuring Lord Ram was criticised for its VFX and editing.

Why Was the Ramayana Trailer Postponed?

At the last minute, the makers dropped a note that read, “Today is a very special moment for our Ramayana. My dream of taking Ramayana to the world is now a reality with our partnership with Sony Pictures Entertainment. In light of the above, we will now be launching our trailer globally at a later date.”

The note further read, “In over 100 years of Indian cinema, this will become a moment of great pride where Ramayana will be shown to the entire world like any major global Hollywood film. This is special as it opens the door for people across the world to discover the richness of our culture and our stories with renewed pride and enthusiasm.”

Has the Leak Impacted Ramayana’s Buzz?

For a film mounted on such a massive budget, pre-release hype is of immense importance. So far, there hasn’t been the kind of positivity the makers would have hoped for. From accusations that the film is being marketed more towards the Western audience while neglecting the Indian audience, to casting issues, and now the technical aspect, Ramayana has been raising more eyebrows than receiving unwavering support. The team of the movie have to work really hard with strong assets now to gain back the pre-release buzz.

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