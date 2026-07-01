Jaya Janaki Nayaka: Rakul Preet Singh’s Film Crosses 1 Billion Views on YT (Photo Credit: JioHotstar)

The Telugu film Jaya Janaki Nayaka has made history by becoming the first movie in the world to cross 1 billion views on YouTube. Upon its theatrical release in 2017, the film was declared a disaster at the box office. Starring Bellamkonda Srinivas and Rakul Preet Singh, the Boyapati Srinu directorial may not have found success in theatres, but digital platforms and its Hindi-dubbed version helped it find a massive audience.

The Hindi-dubbed version of Jaya Janaki Nayaka, titled Khoonkhar, was uploaded by Pen Movies on its YouTube channel in February 2019.

Reacting to the milestone achieved by the film, an elated director Boyapati Srinu wrote on social media, “1 Billion Views. 1000 Million Hearts. 100 Crore Emotions. 1 Film. The first movie in the world to achieve this incredible milestone. Thank you for making Jaya Janaki Nayaka (Khoonkhar) a timeless celebration. This milestone belongs to every one of you. Thank you for your endless love and support.”

With the film making headlines and finding a wider audience every day, here are five interesting facts you may not have known about it:

Jaya Janaki Nayaka Cast

The film stars Bellamkonda Srinivas in the lead role. He is the son of noted producer Bellamkonda Suresh, and Jaya Janaki Nayaka was the actor’s third film. Rakul Preet Singh, who began her career in the South Indian film industry, played the female lead. The supporting cast includes Jagapathi Babu, Tarun Arora, Pragya Jaiswal, Sarath Kumar, Nandu, Suman, Jayaprakash, and Vani Viswanath.

Which Actress Was The First Choice For Jaya Janaki Nayaka?

Tamannaah Bhatia was reportedly initially roped in to play the female lead. She had also said that her role was well-written, unique, and unlike anything she had attempted before. However, when the film got delayed, the actress had to opt out as she had prior commitments, including Baahubali, which, as we all know, went on to create history.

Jaya Janaki Nayaka Faced A Two-Year Delay Before Going On Floors

The film was officially launched at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad on August 27, 2014. However, it did not go on floors soon after the announcement. The delay led to rumours of financial troubles for the makers.

However, lead actor Bellamkonda Srinivas clarified that the team had decided to rework the script and dismissed speculation about financial issues.

After much delay, filming finally began in November 2016. Ahead of the shoot, Bellamkonda Srinivas also underwent an intense physical transformation for the film.

What Is The Budget Of Jaya Janaki Nayaka

The film was made on a budget of approximately 42 crore and was produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the banner of Dwaraka Creations.

Jana Janaki Nayaka Box Office At A Glance

Released in 2017, the Telugu action drama turned out to be a box office flop. The film managed to earn a net collection of 17.81 crore and a gross collection of 21.73 crore in India against its reported budget of 42 crore. The producers reportedly incurred losses of almost 25 crore!

However, its digital journey completely changed the film’s fortunes. According to multiple reports, the makers went on to earn nearly 20 crore from YouTube ad revenue alone.

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