Rana Daggubati Hints At Baahubali 3 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Baahubali franchise stands as one of the most influential film series in Indian cinema. Even years after the release of the two-part saga, Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, fans continue to discuss the epic saga and wonder whether the story could someday continue.

While audiences across the world witnessed this monumental spectacle that has now attained cult status, Netflix has recently released Baahubali: The Torch Bearer, a documentary that takes viewers behind the scenes of the blockbuster franchise and revisits its journey.

Rana Daggubati Sparks Baahubali 3 Speculation

A moment from Netflix’s latest documentary has given fans a fresh reason to speculate about a possible third installment. One particular clip has caught attention, featuring Rana Daggubati. The actor who played Bhallaladeva hints at the possibility of Baahubali 3 in the franchise.

In the clip, Rana says, “The world may not be ready yet, but there will be Baahubali…” Before he could complete it, Prabhas held up three fingers and smiled. The gesture left everyone on the couch laughing, including Anushka Shetty. It has also fueled fresh discussion about Baahubali 3 among fans.

What Is Baahubali: The Torch Bearer About?

Baahubali: The Torch Bearer, the documentary, explores the making of the Baahubali films and the massive effort that went into bringing the epic world to life. It features director S.S. Rajamouli and key cast members, including Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Sathyaraj. Viewers get a closer look at the elaborate sets, production process, and stories from behind the camera.

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