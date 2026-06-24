Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 173 Titled Dharman (Photo Credit: Instagram)

The film marks the first-ever producer-actor collaboration between Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth as shooting begins today.

Marking a historic moment for Indian cinema, Dharman brings together two legendary icons for the very first time in a producer-actor collaboration. After a friendship spanning over five decades, Kamal Haasan and Superstar Rajinikanth come together for this landmark project, making it a truly special occasion for cinema lovers across generations.

Dharman First Look Poster Unveiled

RaajKamal Films International proudly announces Dharman, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in a powerful new avatar and directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. The film officially commenced production today, with the makers unveiling the title and first look, giving audiences their first glimpse into one of Indian cinema’s most eagerly awaited projects.

Dharman Music Team

Adding to the excitement, the film features music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, whose blockbuster soundtracks and electrifying scores continue to resonate with audiences worldwide. The action sequences will be choreographed by National Award-winning duo Anbariv, known for delivering some of Indian cinema’s most memorable action spectacles.

Dharman Cast & Crew

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran under the banner of RaajKamal Films International, the film also marks Superstar Rajinikanth’s first-ever collaboration with RKFI, adding another milestone to the celebrated studio’s illustrious legacy.

Co-produced by Disney and helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, one of the most exciting voices in contemporary Indian cinema, DHARMAN promises a compelling cinematic experience backed by a strong creative vision. Joining Superstar Rajinikanth on screen are acclaimed performers Simran and Raashii Khanna, bringing together a stellar ensemble cast.

Principal photography commenced today in Chennai with the film’s inaugural shoot ceremony attended by the cast, crew, production team, and distinguished guests.

Dharman is poised to be one of the most anticipated cinematic events in Indian cinema in the coming years.

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