Toxic Trailer Review: Toxic Trailer Review: It’s Time For Yash vs Yash! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

If you had your doubts regarding Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown Ups, then this trailer is about to change your mind. The trailer of Toxic has finally been unveiled, and it is nothing like you would have imagined. The Yash starrer promises grandeur, mass action, an engaging plot, and more characters than you can count.

The trailer for Geetu Mohandas’s film opens with a young boy crying in an isolated landscape, with a bloodied Yash by his side. He pulls out his gun and pulls the trigger in the boy’s direction. The scene cuts to glimpses of loud blasts and gun-wielding people. At the heart of Toxic lies the complex relationship between Raya (Yash) and his son, Ticket, adding an emotional core to the larger-than-life gangster world. The trailer also introduces a web of relationships and rivalries, with glimpses into the character arcs of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi.

The ensemble makes a strong impression, with each actor bringing distinct shades and intensity to their characters. Unlike the popular social media narrative that the women in the film do not have much to do, the trailer of Toxic changes that perception. Not only do they seem to have agency in the film, but they also seem to have space for performance-oriented roles. Every character promises to have a substantial role.

The visuals are striking and make you invested in this world created by director Geetu Mohandas and her team. In every sense, Toxic promises world-class visuals with very strong characters who take the story forward. It offers a first glimpse into a sprawling world where chaos meets chaos, loyalties are tested and every character carries a story of their own.

Coming to the man of the hour, Yash has definitely raised the bar, and this is just the first glimpse. The trailer ends with the promise of a Yash vs Yash battle, with the star portraying both Raya and Ticket — a father and son on opposite sides of an explosive conflict.

Beyond this central battle, the trailer showcases the film’s ambitious world-building through high-octane action, thrilling sequences, striking production design, and atmospheric setup. The trailer presents Toxic as a larger-than-life magnum opus, combining high-octane action and scale with an emotionally charged narrative rooted in love, hunger for power, betrayal, and redemption.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth and Huma Qureshi in pivotal roles. Produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, the film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 26th August.

Watch the trailer here:

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