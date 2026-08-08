DC: 5 Reasons That Make It The Perfect Theatre Watch (Photo Credit: YouTube)

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s much-awaited acting debut, DC, is finally out! Directed by Arun Matheswaran of Captain Miller fame, the film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi and Sanjana in pivotal roles. The film has opened to a massively positive response from audiences and critics alike. But if you are still unsure whether to watch this film in theatres, we have 5 simple reasons to book your tickets for DC now!

5 Reasons That Make DC A Big-Screen Watch

Anirudh Ravichander’s Music

If you have scrolled through DC reviews, you must have heard that the music is one of the film’s biggest highlights. And as someone who has experienced the film on the big screen, I can attest that it is 100% true. With an expansive 15-track album, the biggest ever produced for any film, Anirudh delivers one of his most ambitious musical works. The composer is truly in God-mode, and his work in the film is best experienced on the big screen with the right sound system. It has the power to draw you into the scene and give you an experience that you will never forget. He has not limited himself to a single BGM but offers variations depending on the mood and requirements of the scene. This is something you may not be able to experience to its full potential, even on OTT.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Acting Debut

There was much excitement for the acting debut of the successful filmmaker. And fans of the filmmaker can breathe easy now, as he has proven that he is as good in front of the camera as he is behind the camera. For most of the film, he has a stoic face, but the moments when he breaks down are something you have to witness on the big screen. He hardly comes across as a debutant.

Wamiqa Gabbi’s Peak Performance

The actress has worked in different Indian-language films and has now made her debut in Tamil. And what a stunning debut! Wamiqa Gabbi has the best character transition in the film, and the camera just loves her. She makes wielding guns in a saree look effortlessly beautiful. But it is her performance that largely steals the show in the second half.

Visual Poetry

Cinematographer Mukesh G, along with director Arun Matheswaran, has crafted visual poetry with the frames. A film that packs a lot of violence can easily get gory and unbearable to watch. But Mukesh G, with his camera, gives you moments beyond the bloodbath with his framing that will stay with you. When Lokesh’s character Devdas is not busy tearing apart humans, we see his humane side that longs for love, and in such moments, the frames and lighting do more of the talking than the dialogue.

Devdas In Tamil Nadu

There have been multiple on-screen versions of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s Devdas. But one that places the primary characters in Tamil Nadu? That is new. This is also a film that places the iconic characters of Devdas, Parvathy, and Chandra in Tamil Nadu, where injustice has become the norm, and the only righteous path seems to be that of violence!

Produced by Sun Pictures, DC is distributed across the Hindi-speaking markets (HSM) in North India by Dharma Productions. In cinemas now!

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