DC Movie Ending Explained: The Film Saves Devdas’ Biggest Reveal For The Final Moments ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut, DC, is now running in theatres. Arun Matheswaran directs the film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi in a pivotal role. It is a mass action thriller with a lot of violence. The movie is A-rated and has some intense graphic violence. But before you dismiss it solely for the violence, let me assure you that it has solid substance as well.

Lokesh Kanagaraj plays Devdas, who is part of a gang that does not shy away from murdering people or robbing the police department of weapons. Violence is how they believe they serve justice. But why and how did Devdas join this world of crime when his father was totally against it and wanted him to focus on his education? The film keeps all this well wrapped until the climax. It might seem like a small matter, but it makes you value why the timing of information matters so much in a film.

Warning: The following text contains spoilers.

Who Is Devdas?

In the opening scenes of the film, Lokesh Kanagaraj describes his gang as rowdies, gangsters, and extremists. However, these are the labels they receive from the police, who have been chasing them. What motivates this gang, led by Arasu, remains unknown until the climax. Even without revealing Das’s motive for ending up in the world of crime, the narrative moves in ways that make us start rooting for him. The only thing we know about Das is that he lost his mother at a very young age, his father refuses to speak to him, and he longs for the feeling of love.

He meets Parvathy, a bar singer, while he is underground in Chennai with his gang after murdering a police officer. However, Parvathy gets killed in the crossfire when the police hunt down Das and his associates. It breaks down, Das, and he gets caught by the cops. He breaks away from custody and heads to a brothel, where he meets Chandra (Wamiqa Gabbi). She has been in the brothel for 18 years and has never seen the outside world. For her, Devdas becomes the center of her universe when he causes a bloodbath to free her and the other girls from the brothel. She joins Das and his associates, goes on the run with them, and becomes one of them.

What Motivated Devdas To Join The World Of Crime?

In the climax, we see Das’s father, a small-time repairman in Vellore, complaining about his son to his customer. When the customer asks why he refuses to talk to his son, the father reveals that all he wanted was for his son to study and lift them out of poverty. However, at the age of 13-14, Das avenges his mother’s murder. Her own brothers killed her over a land dispute. Das’s father had discouraged him from acting out of anger, telling him not to ruin his future and that his focus must be on education. However, he does not listen and kills all his uncles. His father disowns him, and he is left by himself to lead a life of crime.

How Does Das’s Father Know The Truth?

However, the customer, who is conversing with the father, reveals his son’s true nature to him. The customer says that he went to Das when his son was murdered by cops to steal his life earnings of 7 lakhs. He said that Das delivered him justice when the cops committed a crime and refused to help the family. The customer goes on to describe Das and his associates as people who rise up to help the helpless when the police themselves commit a crime. This leads the father and the audience to look at Das’s character in a different light.

We are not shown the motivations of the other men in the group, but it is best to assume they chose this path after being left with very few options. They are also described as a group of people who rise up when the police themselves commit crimes. That is why, in the beginning, we see Das and his associates murder a cop who killed a poor man after robbing him of the 7 lakhs he had received from selling his property for his son’s education.

In the end, we see Das and Chandra drive away, planning to go far away and start afresh.

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