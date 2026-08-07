DC X Review (Photo Credit – YouTube)

After months of anticipation, Lokesh Kanagaraj’s acting debut film, DC, has finally hit theaters. Featuring thrilling action and gory violence, the Tamil action-romance film has already generated significant buzz among audiences, largely due to Anirudh’s music, Raga of Revenge.

If you’re planning to watch DC, let’s take a quick look at the reviews shared by audiences on X after watching the film.

DC X Reviews: Lokesh Kanagaraj Shines in His Acting Debut, Anirudh Delivers Madness Again

A user shared his reaction online after watching the film, calling it a “Mad Max Action entertainer”. The viewer also praised Anirudh’s work in the film, describing his music as extraordinary.

The user also pointed out a flaw in the second half: a few moments feel stretched, but overall marked it as a good action-packed entertainer.

“#DC [#ABRatings – 4/5] – A Mad Max Action entertainer from ArunMatheshwaran packed with tight screenplay 👌- Anirudh has perfectly placed montage of all the tracks which has been released. Extraordinary work👏 – LokeshKanagaraj, WamiqaGabbi & Sanjana given best for their characters🌟- Has a very few streched moments at the 2nd half – Very good making and visuals throughout the film🤩 – Story wise didn’t had much. Solid Action blocks👊 – Interval, Police station scene & Climax are highlights of the film🔥 Overall a Good Action Packed entertainer. Recommended much for its theatrical experience 💯” – the user said

#DC [#ABRatings – 4/5]



– A Mad Max Action entertainer from ArunMatheshwaran packed with tight screenplay 👌

– Anirudh has perfectly placed montage of all the tracks which has been released. Extraordinary work👏

– LokeshKanagaraj, WamiqaGabbi & Sanjana given best for their… pic.twitter.com/CWAvJ8WRs0 — AmuthaBharathi (@CinemaWithAB) August 7, 2026

A similar reaction was shared by another user online, praising the movie overall. The viewer especially lauded Anirudh, saying he “rocked” in the film. The X user also appreciated the excellent direction and casting.

“#DC Been to nice movie after many days❤️‍🔥@anirudhofficial as usual rocked it💥💯🙇 Go for it guys😇 Excellent direction and casting @Dir_Lokesh@iWamiqaGabbi @ArunMatheswaran”

Another user praised Lokesh Kanagaraj, calling his role as Das pretty solid in the movie. The viewer further wrote that Lokesh, as an actor, isn’t a misfit at all, contrary to what many had presumed earlier.

“Lokesh Kanagaraj is pretty solid as Das till now! Gets the brooding, distant & rage filled alcoholic right on point! People were assuming it’s not going to work but he does not look like a misfit at all! #DC”

Lokesh Kanagaraj is pretty solid as Das till now!



Gets the brooding, distant & rage filled alcoholic right on point!



People were assuming it’s not going to work but he does not look like a misfit at all! #DC pic.twitter.com/XXyTGd8vFO — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) August 7, 2026

Wamiqa Gabbi Nailed Her Role in DC

Not only Lokesh and Anirudh, but the audience also couldn’t stop praising Wamiqa Gabbi’s inclusion in the movie. One viewer gave her special appreciation for her performance, calling her “fantastic.”

“Special Appreciation To #WamiqaGabbi – her Character Is Main USM Once She Introduced & She Scores It Casually… Especially Saving #Das From Custody Scene She Is Fantastic 👌👏 #DC”

Special Appreciation To #WamiqaGabbi – her Character Is Main USM Once She Introduced & She Scores It Casually…

Especially Saving #Das From Custody Scene She Is Fantastic 👌👏 #DC pic.twitter.com/FyK5QvBB4S — Rajasekar Russalayan (@iamrajesh_pov) August 7, 2026

Another user also praised Wamiqa, asserting that she shone and was superb in the film.

“Lokesh Kanagaraj makes an impressive lead debut, Wamiqa Gabbi

@iWamiqaGabbi shines and superb, Arun Matheswaran delivers a technically powerful winner. Anirudh’s first-half BGM alone is worth the experience!”

Lokesh Kanagaraj makes an impressive lead debut, Wamiqa Gabbi @iWamiqaGabbi shines and superb, Arun Matheswaran delivers a technically powerful winner.



Anirudh’s first-half BGM alone is worth the experience! — DailySpark (@PantMania) August 7, 2026

DC X Reviews: Is the Film a Good Treat to Watch?

With all these reactions, it’s evident that DC has made an impactful first impression in theaters. Some expected Lokesh Kanagaraj to be the weak link, as this was his acting debut; he appears to have impressed many viewers and proved the doubters wrong.

So, if you love romantic thrillers packed with gory violence, DC is definitely a film you should give a try. Additionally, Anirudh’s BGM elevates the overall experience, once again proving why he is regarded as one of the best in the business.

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