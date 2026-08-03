Lenin OTT Release Update: Akhil Akkineni’s Film To Start Streaming Journey From THIS Date( Photo Credit – Facebook)

After completing 3 successful weeks at the box office, Akhil Akkineni’s latest film Lenin is now gearing up for its OTT streaming. The Telugu action drama marked Akhil’s return to the theatres after 3 years. He was last seen in the film Agent. The film failed to impress at the box office. However, Lenin changed his box-office game for good, bringing him the long-awaited success.

Lenin: Plot & Storyline

Lenin is set in a small town called Sriramapuram during the 18-day Bharatam Metta festival. The film is heavily inspired by the Mahabharata. Akhil plays an orphan boy named Lenin, who is adopted by the respected Jayanthi and grows up alongside her son Vasanth. Certain events lead Lening to serve a prison sentence. Years after his prison days, he recounts his past to a young boy named Dilli as he prepares to confront his enemies.

In the past, Lenin fell in love with Bharathi, but their relationship sparked rivalries involving MLA Raghava Reddy, his henchmen Damodaram and Tulasi, and Yatirajulu, Jayanthi’s insecure stepbrother who dreams of becoming the festival’s Dharmaraju. As conspiracies unfold, Bharathi’s sister Vaidehi is murdered. She was initially set to marry Vasanth. However, after her death, Vasanth’s marriage is arranged with Bharathi. However, Bharathi publicly chooses Lenin over Vasanth, and the lovers marry. Later, hidden betrayals come to light as Vasanth, obsessed with Bharathi, secretly joins forces with Yatirajulu and the MLA to eliminate Lenin. Their plan culminates in a tragic confrontation where a partially blinded Lenin is tricked into fatally stabbing Bharathi and is imprisoned for her murder. In the present, Lenin vows to exact revenge from all those who betrayed him.

The film has been directed by Murali Kishor Abburu and written by the director and Elena Yatsura. Apart from Akhil Akkineni, the film also stars Bhagyashri Borse, Sunil, Easwari Rao, Ramki, and Pramod Panju in pivotal roles. The film’s music has been composed by Thaman S, and cinematography is by Leon Britto. Lenin has been edited by Navin Nooli and Durga Prakash.

Lening has multiple producers, including Nagarjuna Kakineni, the superstar father of lead actor Akhil Akkineni. Yuri Krestinskiy, Elena Yatsura, and Suryadevara Naga Vamsi have co-produced the film. Akhil Akkienni also serves as the executive producer on the film.

Lenin was released in theatres on July 10. The movie will make its OTT debut on ZEE5 from August 7. The film will be available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

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