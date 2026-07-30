Lenin Box Office Collection Day 20: Will It Enter Top 5 Highest-Grossing Tollywood Films of 2026 ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Akhil Akkineni’s latest release is currently in its third week and will wrap up today. The commercial drama has proven to be Akhil Akkineni’s highest-grossing film of his career. The film is now inching closer to the half-century mark at the domestic box office. However, the film’s box office performance has slowed down due to new releases and fewer screens. In the midst of this, it will be able to enter Tollywood’s top 5 highest-grossing films of 2026.

Will Lenin Enter Kollywood’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films of 2026?

The Akhil Akkineni film is inching closer to the 50-crore mark at the Indian box office. The film’s net total stands at 48.84 crore after 20 days at the box office. The film is just 1.16 crore away from hitting the half-century mark. It will be Akhil’s first half-century at the box office. While that is an achievable milestone, it is to be seen whether the film can enter the top 5 Tollywood grossers of 2026.

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 10 grossers of 2026 in India (net):

Peddi – 244.27 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 218.47 crore The RajaSaab – 146.04 crore Ustaad Bhagat Singh – 72.38 crore Maa Inti Bangaaram – 62 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 53.9 crore Lenin – 48.84 crore (20 Days) Dacoit – 36.7 crore Nari Nari Naduma Murari – 26.27 crore Chennai Love Story – 25.54 crore (6 days)

To enter the top 5, Lenin will have to beat Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Maa Inti Bangaaram. The Telugu action drama earned 62 crore at the box office in India. Therefore, Lenin will have to earn more 13.17 crore to surpass Maa Inti Bangaaram. However, it is almost impossible for the film to now achieve this collection. Lenin is set to enter its fourth week at a time when new releases like Jana Nayagan and Spider-Man: Brand New Day are dominating the big screens. Going into the fourth week, Lenin will have fewer screens. Additionally, the film’s OTT journey will begin in a week or 10 days.

More About Lenin

Murali Kishore Abburu directed the Telugu action drama, while Nagarjuna Akkineni, Yuriy Krestinskiy, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi, and Elena Yatsura produced it. The film hit theatres on July 10

Meanwhile, set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema, the film follows a fierce protagonist as he navigates intense family and political conflicts while carving out his own legacy. The narrative heavily revolves around the annual Bharatham Mitta, a cultural festival celebrating Draupadi, which serves as a symbolic battlefield for the protagonist’s loyalties. Moreover, the story draws heavily from the Mahabharata and the Ramayana.

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