Ramayana: Ranking The Top Scenes From Ranbir Kapoor’s Film! (Photo Credit: YouTube)

July 30 was a very special day as fans, including me, decided to pull off an all-nighter to witness magic unfold in the Brahma Muhurat with the arrival of Lord Ram on screen. Ramayana trailer was launched at 4.15 AM on Thursday, July 30, and the moment the clock struck 4:15 AM, Indian cinema witnessed history in the making.

Producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari unleashed the massive 4-minute-and-10-second trailer of the magnum opus backed by a soaring, world-class score composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Lord Ram, Devi Sita, and Ravan, the trailer left everyone spellbound!

Naturally, every headline is raving about the star-studded leads of Ramayana after the trailer was launched! Ranbir Kapoor’s divine poise as Lord Ram, Yash’s terrifying presence as Lankesh, and Sai Pallavi’s graceful command as Sita. But as I sat through those 249 seconds of pure cinematic spectacle on repeat, I realized something fascinating – the sequence of shots that truly gave me goosebumps didn’t feature the primary trio at all.

While the internet debates star personas, here is my personal ranking of the top 3 scenes from the Ramayana trailer that proved this film’s soul lies deep within its world-building!

Marich & Saurabh Sachdeva’s Subtle Magic

In a trailer dominated by a galaxy of superstars, it is the quiet acts that often hit the hardest. The brief moment introducing Marich, brought to life with absolute grit by Saurabh Sachdeva, was such brilliance personified! The trailer has worked on the demons of the mythology. And while a VFX-clad Subahu drove everyone’s attention, Sachdeva’s physical transformation with an unsettling layer of dark magic looked oh-so-enchanting! Before the golden deer illusion ever comes to pass, this brief sequence establishes the eerie, deceptive threat of Lanka’s illusionists. It’s understated, haunting, and proof that elite character actors will be the anchor of this magnum opus.

Saurabh Sachdeva as Mareech.

Here are some glimpses of his portrayal from the #Ramayana trailer. pic.twitter.com/nDb2F1xwb7 — 𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝗻 (@thebrownetic) July 30, 2026

Shoorpanakha & Her Dangerous Attraction

Rakul Preet Singh‘s brief yet arresting entry as Shoorpanakha is easily one of the most visually captivating segments of the entire trailer. The visual storytelling here doesn’t just treat her as a catalyst for war; it showcases her fascination and chaotic energy as an entire tonal shift in the trailer! And Rakul looks brilliant in the role!

Rakul Preet as surpanakha is more beautiful than Sai Pallavi as Sita. But Surpanakha did come as disguise.. pic.twitter.com/DESVKeH8yc — PaniG (@jaijagannath081) July 30, 2026

Jatayu’s Deadly Fight In The Sky!

Taking the absolute top spot is Jatayu’s desperate clash against Ravana’s pushpaka vimana. Executed by CGI, DNEG shines at its peak during this sequence in the trailer! As the giant celestial bird fights tooth and nail to protect the righteousness of Dharma, the framing captures the tragic heroism of Jatayu’s act! Set against Rahman and Zimmer’s score, the raw emotion of a devoted warrior fighting a losing battle high above the clouds is where the Ramayana trailer peaked for me!

Ravana vs Jatayu 🛐🔥



My tickets are already sold out particularly for this scene 🥵🥵



Once in a genarational scene fr sure 🥶 Can't wait to witness this in big screens 💥💥#Yash | #Ramayana | #RamayanaTrailer pic.twitter.com/NF3aatl9Ic — Abhiᵀᵒˣᶦᶜ (@Rocking_Tweetss) July 29, 2026

Star power gets audiences into the theater for sure. But Ramayan’s is definitely aiming to glue the audience to their seats, with its world-building. This film is a living dream, and I am looking forward to Diwali 2026.

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Must Read: Ramayana Trailer Review: Nitesh Tiwari Officially Tells The World, “Yeh Ranbir Kapoor Ke Yug Ka Aarambh Hai” Ft. A Godly Sai Pallavi & ‘Demonly Toxic’ Yash!

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