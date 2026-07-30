Srinivasa Mangapuram X Review: Here’s What Audience Have To Say About Jaya Krishna & Rasha’s Film ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Telugu drama Srinivasa Mangapuram was released in theatres today. It stars Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni, who makes his debut. He is the nephew of Telugu film superstar Mahesh Babu. It also marks the first Telugu film of Rasha Thadani, who made her acting debut in 2025 with the Hindi film Azaad. Srinivasa Mangapuram is touted to be an intense romance drama wrapped in violence. It tells the tale of two young lovers who must overcome several violent obstacles to be together.

Srinivasa Mangapuram X Review

If you are planning on catching the film starring the newcomers, you may want to read the following tweets. The film is directed by Ajay Bhupathi of RX100 fame. So there was much expectation from the film. So has the film lived up to the expectations it set among people? Here’s what they have to say:

A user wrote, “A film that tries to showcase how love can triumph over all odds, first needs to invest you in the relationship. Then, let the audience understand why they might face problems, or showcase the problem and then bring these characters that are likable into it.

#SrinivasaMangapuram just doesn’t bring anything new and with new actors, it tends to be too old. Wine might grow better with age, but milk doesn’t. This kind of screenplay has become milk and the story also doesn’t inspire much novelty. There is nothing to really comment about the performances, music or technical values as everything is bland and boring. If Padi Padi Leche Manasu and Ishaqzaade get marinated, then that byproduct should not be this BAD”

A film that tries to showcase how love can triumph over all odds, first needs to invest you in the relationship. Then, let the audience understand why they might face problems or it has to showcase the problem and then bring these characters that are likeable into it.… pic.twitter.com/OWpJ2a7CfC — Survi (@PavanSurvi) July 30, 2026

Another person who chose to see some positives as well wrote, “Jai Krishna’s confident debut

Strong screen presence

GV Prakash’s impactful BGM

Good action episodes

Mohan Babu adds weight in the second half

Routine screenplay and weak comedy hold the film back, but Jai Krishna leaves a good first impression.”

#SrinivasaMangapuram :



✔️ Jai Krishna’s confident debut

✔️ Strong screen presence

✔️ GV Prakash’s impactful BGM

✔️ Good action episodes

✔️ Mohan Babu adds weight in the second half



Routine screenplay and weak comedy hold the film back, but Jai Krishna leaves a good first… — cinee worldd (@Cinee_Worldd) July 30, 2026

Another user called the film a forgettable debut and blamed its predictable, formulaic treatment for poor execution.

#SrinivasaMangapuram is a forgettable debut for #JaiKrishnaGhattamaneni.



Dance and fight sequences, JK manages, but fails in acting, dialogue delivery and emotions.



Drawbacks

Formulaic story and predictable narration

Ajay Bhupathi's direction and screenplay fail to work

Dull… pic.twitter.com/vsO6ybP4Kp — Sandeep Athreya (@SandeepAatreya) July 30, 2026

Another person wrote, “Expected this to end up like Maha Samudram, but thankfully it didn’t. Decent film overall. Jayakrishna did a good job. GV Prakash’s BGM is the backbone, and Ajay Bhupathi’s writing & execution make it work. Routine story, but it doesn’t disappoint.”

#srinivasamangapuram – review



Expected this to end up like Maha Samudram, but thankfully it didn't. Decent film overall. Jayakrishna did a good job. GV Prakash's BGM is the backbone, and Ajay Bhupathi's writing & execution make it work. Routine story, but it doesn't disappoint. https://t.co/M4PATTu14H pic.twitter.com/QmaKKlPy07 — cinevenkat (@TvsBalaji68066) July 30, 2026

A movie enthusiast said that the film is predictable and lacks freshness. However, they complimented on GV Prakash Kumar’s music.

They wrote, “SrinivasaMangapuram is a routine love-action drama that struggles to leave an impact. Director Ajay Bhupathi shows glimpses of his style, but the overall narration never reaches the expected level. The emotional core fails to connect, making the second half fall flat. Jaya Krishna is decent in parts of the first half but doesn’t deliver where it matters most.”

🎬 #SrinivasaMangapuram Review:#SrinivasaMangapuram is a routine love-action drama that struggles to leave an impact. Director Ajay Bhupathi shows glimpses of his style, but the overall narration never reaches the expected level.



The emotional core fails to connect, making the… — CineChaiTelugu (@CineChaiTelugu) July 30, 2026

More About Srinivasa Mangapuram

The trailer for Srinivasa Mangapuram gives off a very Romeo-and-Juliet vibe. The two lovers are ready to sacrifice their love for their love in this film. There are people behind their lives. Although the reason for this has not been disclosed in the trailer.

More closer to home, it also reminds one of Arjun Kapoor’s debut film Ishaqzaade, co-starring Parineeti Chopra. The film also had two lovers running away from goons who wanted them dead.

The film has been written by Ajay Bhupathi and Tajuddin Syed. The movie has been produced by Aadi Sheshagiri Rao Ghattamaneni, Gemini Kiran, P. Kiran, Sakamuri Narayanaswamy, and presented by C Aswani Dutt.

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