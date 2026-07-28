Jana Nayagan: Thalpathy Vijay’s Film To Get New Scenes? 3 Things To Know( Photo Credit – Facebook)



The Tamil film Jana Nayagan was released in theatres on July 23 after a long six-month wait. The film marked Vijay’s farewell from the movie industry. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister will now focus on his political career. As expected, Jana Nayagan had a massive opening in India and abroad. The film earned over 40 crore net in India on day 1. The film’s worldwide gross was over 77 crore. Now, one hears that the maker plans to add more scenes to the existing 183 minutes of runtime. What are these scenes, and will they impact the narrative of the film? Find out

Jana Nayagan To Get 6 More Scenes?

Changes to the film were made before its July 23 release, and it was sent for recensoring. The makers reportedly implemented some changes in the film after it was leaked online in April. The makers are now planning to add 6 deleted scenes to the film screening next week. The information was shared by director H Vinoth at a recent event.

When the host at the event asked if there were any deleted scenes from Jana Nayagan, the director said, “Yes, there are six scenes featuring sir [Vijay]. There are two fun scenes, two action scenes, and two emotional scenes.” However, these are deleted scenes and will be released directly on YouTube. It is to be noted that the deleted footage will not be added to the main film running in theatres, but will be made available on YouTube as bonus scenes.

What Was Deleted From Jana Nayagan?

The film was primarily delayed due to the lengthy censorship certification process. Eventually, the film only had 20 seconds of total footage deleted from the film, and 10 seconds of scenes were replaced. Among the deleted scenes are visuals of the Indian flag falling on the ground, a one-second scene of DC’s office badge rolling down disrespectfully, and visuals of a child burning.

For Jana Nayagan, the censor board also demanded muting of some words, including TVK (Thalapatahy Vijay‘s party name). Words like ‘Bhagavatha’, ‘Oththa’, ‘India en kalla vizha vaikaren’, ‘Thevidiya Paiya’, ‘Ranganathar’, ‘Siluvaila’. Some dialogue was also muted in the film, and words such as “Om” and “New India” were removed during the explanation of Operation Meluha. The makers were also asked to replace the name Sheela Rani wherever used. The makers also have to modify the visuals showing Dr. Ambedkar on the book’s cover. Another dialogue referencing Ambedkar has also been replaced.

How Is Jana Nayagan Doing At The Box Office?

Despite the leak, the film put up a massive opening worldwide. The film entered the 200-crore club worldwide in 4 days. However, on its first Monday in India, the film saw a massive drop. According to Sacnilk, it scored 10.15 crore on day 5, a massive 76% drop from day 1’s 42.7 crore. Compared to day 4’s 32 crore, it dropped by a huge 68.28%. In total, the film has earned 134.9 crore net at the Indian box office, which equals 159.19 crore gross.

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Must Read: Jana Nayagan X Review: “Cringe Pro Max” Or “Cinema With A Purpose?” – Netizens Stand Divided Over Thalapathy Vijay’s Farewell!



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