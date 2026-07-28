Jana Neta Box Office: Will Thalapathy Vijay Claim A Hit Verdict!( Photo Credit – YouTube )

While Jana Nayagan continues its steady march down South, its dubbed Hindi version, titled Jana Neta, is turning out to be a quiet surprise hit at the North Indian ticket counters! Backed by low theatrical rights and steady word-of-mouth, the political action drama has already turned a clean profit.

Thalapathy Vijay‘s dubbed outing held up surprisingly well, bringing the film almost 7 crore away from securing the Hit verdict at the Hindi box office! Currently, the film stands at a total net collection of 10 – 11 crore.

Jana Neta Box Office

After enjoying a solid extended opening weekend in the Hindi belt, Jana Neta is facing a good hold over the weekdays as well. Interestingly, mounted at a cost of 9 crore for the Hindi distribution, Jana Nayagan’s Hindi version has already churned out around 20% return on investment.

How Much Does Jana Neta Need For A Hit?



The film needs 18 crore to turn a hit at the box office, and currently, it is only 7 crore away from this status! So, interestingly, Thalapathy Vijay will be the second superstar to deliver a Hit at the Hindi box office after Ranveer Singh! With no major new Hindi mass releases competing for screen space until the coming weekend, the film might hit this milestone!



It has been seven months, and the Hindi box office has witnessed only one hit film – Dhurandhar 2, which was a mass event for the Hindi box office. Apart from that, no other film in Hindi has managed to double its investment at the box office! If Thalapathy Vijay manages to do so, it would be an achievement of sorts for the Hindi box office, apart from the superstar, sitting at number 1 with the highest Tamil grosser of the year!

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Check out the Jana Nayagan day-wise box office breakdown in India and worldwide.

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