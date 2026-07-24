Pallichattambi Ending Explained: What Happens When Tovino Thomas And Prithviraj Sukumaran Face Off At The Temple ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Tovino Thomas-starrer Pallichattambi, directed by Dijo Jose Anthony, is currently streaming on SonyLIV. It is a political period drama set against the backdrop of the Liberation Struggle against the Communist Party in Kerala. The Communist Party first came to power in a state in India during this period. Many changes were taking place in the state at the time, and there was also resistance to them. Pallichattambi is a fictional story set against this backdrop. Tovino plays the titular character, whose name translates to “church rowdy.” His character serves as the saviour of a small town from the brutalities of a feudal lord.

Warning: The following text contains spoilers.

What Is The Connection Between Tovino Thomas and Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Characters?

Tovino Thomas plays Krishna Pillai, aka Pothan. He was raised by a Hindu family who adopted him after his family was murdered by a feudal lord, Kunjambu Nambiar (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The local church priest also helps raise him. As an adult in the late 1950s, he has seemingly moved on but is occasionally haunted by his past. A church in the small town of Kaaniyaar hires him to lead its Christopher Sena. It is basically an army of young men and women trained to fight the Communists and stop them from taking over the church and influencing its believers.

During his time in Kaaniyaar, Pothan falls in love with a beautiful Communist woman. However, things soon take a turn for the worse when the feudal lord uses the police force to incite violence in the town to reclaim the land he lost. This leads to the mass murder of people in the village. At the same time, Pothan learns that the same feudal lord killed his adopted mother, which led to the death of his father and, eventually, his sister. This sets up the narrative for revenge in Pallichattambi.

Will Tovino’s revenge on Prithviraj form a Part 2?

Dijo Jose Anthony had previously also teased a Part 2 of his film Jana Gana Mana. Even before its release, the makers announced Jana Gana Mana as a two-part film, with the teaser showing visuals of what to expect from Part 2. However, they never made the sequel, and it is now quite unlikely to see the light of day. So, is that the case with Tovino’s film, or does it even warrant a sequel?

After saving Kaaniyaar from the police force deployed by the feudal lord Pattelar Kunjambu Nambiar, Pothan heads out to exact his personal revenge on Nambiar. The post-climax scene in Pallichattambi shows Nambiar heading a temple festival and receiving almost godlike treatment. We then see Pothan walking through the crowd with his eyes locked on his target. He suddenly runs towards Nambiar and throws a spade in his direction. Nambiar, who is quite vigilant, notices it in time and immediately reaches for his gun to fire a bullet. We then see a dramatic shot of the spade and the bullet colliding. And that’s where the film ends.

Now, this leaves us with the question of what happened to the two of them. Now that Nambiar knows there is a threat to his life, he will not spare Pothan, and Tovino’s character is in no mood to back out either.So far, the film has not taken the subtle route or left much to the imagination. But right at the climax, we are treated to an inconclusive ending. It is made to look as if there is scope for a sequel in which the two actors face off, which would have made for quite an interesting film.

However, the makers of Pallichattambi have clarified that there will be no sequel. So now you can let your imagination take over and decide the winner.

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