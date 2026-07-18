Jana Nayagan: Has Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Been Reworked After the Leak? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan will be released in theatres on July 23. The film has had a long journey to reach the theatres. The film was initially scheduled to be released in theatres in January this year. However, pending censorship approval, the film’s release was delayed. It was further delayed by the Tamil Nadu elections, which marked the lead actor’s maiden polls. Now, with Vijay as the chief minister of the state, the makers are looking forward to a smooth release of the film. However, the film still faces a challenge- piracy.

In April this year, the Thalapathy Vijay film was leaked online by miscreants. While the perpetrators were caught by the cybercrime department, the damage was done. Reportedly, 1.2 crore people illegally downloaded the film and watched it. Several scenes from the film had also leaked on social media before it was eventually taken down. To counter this, it has been said that makers have made changes to the film.

Jana Nayagan Reworked?

Producer K Venkata Naryana has said that the audience will see a new film in the theatres. In an interview with NDTV, the producer said that the film has undergone modifications for its theatrical release.

“What they (audience) is going to experience in theatres will be very different, with additions of some songs, some changes, and everything. Yes, this movie has faced many challenges since the beginning of this year to get to where it is today. I don’t want to give any spoilers.”

He also said that the film has a strong, compelling narrative suitable for audiences of all ages.

How Will Vijay Be Introduced in Jana Nayagan?

The film was initially supposed to hit the screens before the Tamil Nadu elections. Hiwveer, the film is coming at a time when the lead actor is also the sitting Chief Minister of the state. Many assumed that the credit role would read, ‘Hon’ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu C Joseph Vijay’. However, recent reports state that the film mentions Vijay as TVK.

When asked about the same, the producer said, “I don’t know what I can tell or cannot tell at this juncture. But what I must say is there are a lot of modifications and additions to the film.”

What Changes Censor Demanded From Jana Nayagan?

Among the deleted scenes are visuals of the Indian flag falling on the ground, a one-second scene of DC’s office badge rolling down disrespectfully, and visuals of a child burning.

The censor board also demanded muting of some words, including Thalapathy Vijay’s party name. Words like ‘Bhagavatha’, ‘Oththa’, ‘India en kalla vizha vaikaren’, ‘Thevidiya Paiya’, ‘Ranganathar’, ‘Siluvaila’.

Some dialogue was also muted in the film, and words such as “Om” and “New India” were removed during the explanation of Operation Meluha. The makers were also asked to replace the name Sheela Rani wherever used.

The makers also have to modify the visuals showing Dr Ambedkar on the book’s cover. Another dialogue referencing Ambedkar has also been replaced.

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