Jana Nayagan Release: Vijay’s Farewell Movie and Jason Sanjay’s Debut To Be Released In Same Month (Photo Credit: Instagram)

After a long six-month wait, Thalapathy Vijay’s swansong, Jana Nayagan, has finally locked its release date. The film will be released in theatres on July 23.For perhaps the first time, a sitting Chief Minister will also have a film playing in cinemas. C. Joseph Vijay took oath as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in May this year. The makers had initially scheduled Jana Nayagan to hit theatres on January 9, with the release set to mark the end of the actor’s film career before he ventured into politics. However, life had other plans.

When Will The Film Be Released?

The censor board granted the film an A certificate earlier this month. The film is now good to release on the big screen worldwide.

On Wednesday,KVN Productions confirmed the release of the film for July 23.

Speaking about the announcement, producer Venkat K. Narayana said:

“There are very few moments in cinema that feel truly historic, and Jana Nayagan is one such moment. As Thalapathy Vijay prepares for his final outing on the big screen, we are honoured to be a part of this journey and to bring this special film to his fans across the world. It has been remarkable to witness a journey that began with cinema and went on to inspire millions, ultimately leading him to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu — a testament to the extraordinary connection he shares with the people. We are confident that Jana Nayagan will be a memorable theatrical experience and a fitting tribute to a phenomenal career.”

What is Jason Sanjay’s connection with the release?

Thalapathy Vijay’s son Jason Sanjay is also making his mark in the movie industry this month. It was earlier speculated that Jana Nayagan was scheduled to come in theatres at the end of July. However, by locking July 23, the CM has avoided a direct clash with his son’s directorial debut Sigma.

Sigma has been scheduled for release on July 31. Even a week away from a massive film like Jana Nayagan can affect its box-office performance. Therefore, it was rumoured that the makers might consider pushing the release date of the film. However, the makers have not yet announced any change to the film’s release date. Sigma stars actor Sundeep Kishan in the lead role alongside Faria Abdullah and Shiv Panditt. It features a high-octane mix of crime, action, and comedy.

What to expect from the Jana Nayagan release?

It’s going to be a festive time for Vijay fans. They have been waiting for months for Jana Nayagan’s release. Even though the film became a victim of piracy in April this year, it is not likely to impact its box office run. Jana Nayagan marks Vijay’s last film, and is a more emotional moment for his fans than a time to be critical of the art.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan also stars Pooja Hegde and Mamitha Baiju. The film is expected to break several box office records and set new ones.

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