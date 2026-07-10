Lenin X Review: Netizens Call Akhil Akkineni Film A Winner (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Akhil Akkineni has returned to the big screen after 3 years. The actor headlines the Telugu commercial drama, Lenin. Before the film’s release, there was strong positive buzz around it. After the film’s release, the buzz is largely positive as well.

The film was released in theatres on July 10. The makers of the Akhil Akkineni-starrer organised special premiere shows on the eve of July 9. The theatres saw a god burnout, and naturally, reactions flooded social media. Many have lauded the film as a true commercial hit.

Netizens Review Lenin

A user took to X and wrote, “1st half #Lenin – Good movie and racy screen play.. story wise good no unnecessary scenes .. But but @MusicThaman u disappointed me with 1st 2 songs . . Those are the big let down…@AkhilAkkineni8 good acting but I feel few places slang changed @BhagyashriBose good #Shivaji garu and #Bramhaji garu too good.”

1st half #Lenin – Good movie and racy screen play.. story wise good no unnecessary scenes ..



But but @MusicThaman u disappointed me with 1st 2 songs . . Those are the big let down…@AkhilAkkineni8 good acting but I feel few places slang changed @BhagyashriBose good… pic.twitter.com/XuROY54Zxy — గబ్బర్ సింగ్ చౌదరి 🇮🇳🇵🇹 (@ursprudhviraj06) July 10, 2026

“Genuinely surprised at how much I liked this movie, wow. A proper Telugu commercial drama after soooo long! I have a lot of thoughts, so i’ll write them later, but long story short Lenin is so very well written with a solid first half and a really good second half that caught me off guard. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a commercial movie in telugu hit on the drama this well with proper tension, emotions and shock. Everyone performed well and the second half landed so well. Akhil did very well, and Bhagyasree was excellent.”

genuinely surprised at how much i liked this movie, wow.



a proper telugu commercial drama after soooo long!



have a lot of thoughts so i’ll write them later, but long story short Lenin is so very well written with a solid first half and a really good second half that caught me… https://t.co/ZCBb2NN3Gk — Ganeshen🌶️ (@Ganeshen5) July 10, 2026

A person wrote, “#Lenin is a winner through and through. Akhil reinvents himself and delivers a confident, convincing performance in the title role. He carries the film with ease and proves that he’s willing to push himself. Bhagya Sree is a stunner on screen. Nandu keeps the narrative gripping, with no filler scenes once it gets into the core story. The screenplay stays engaging throughout.”

“#lenin Good movie with decent concept of love … Enjoy the movie don’t encourage piracy. He will start his phase with this Lenin @AkhilAkkineni8 good show this time.”

#lenin Good movie with decent concept of love … 👍

Enjoy the movie don’t encourage piracy

He will start his phase with this Lenin @AkhilAkkineni8 good show this time💛 pic.twitter.com/xsShQE9yc6 — BOSS_OG2 🔥🐦‍🔥☄️🐊 (@CharanismCEO) July 9, 2026

Akhil Akkineni’s Reinvention Wins Praise

A user mentioned, “Akhil reinvents himself and delivers a confident, convincing performance in the title role. He carries the film with ease and proves that he’s willing to push himself. Bhagya Sree is a stunner on screen. Nandu keeps the narrative gripping, with no filler scenes once it gets into the core story. The screenplay stays engaging throughout.”

#Lenin is a winner through and through. 💥💥💥



Akhil reinvents himself and delivers a confident, convincing performance in the title role. He carries the film with ease and proves that he’s willing to push himself. Bhagya Sree is a stunner on screen 👌.



Nandu keeps the… — …. (@ynakg2) July 9, 2026

Another person wrote, “#Lenin Review

1st Half :-

Starts With 80s Backdrop

It’s Same Like Old Wine

But Pre interval Twist Is Nice

2nd Half:-

Is Super Until The Pre Climax

From Pre climax To Climax

That is The weakest Part for film

+Ves :- Akhil,Bhagyasri,Twists

-ves :- Thaman , Climax

Above Avg”

#Lenin Review

1st Half :-

Starts With 80s Backdrop

It's Same Like Old Wine

But Pre interval Twist Is Nice



2nd Half:-

Is Super Until The Pre Climax

From Pre climax To Climax

That is The weakest Part for film



+Ves :- Akhil,Bhagyasri,Twists

-ves :- Thaman , Climax

Above Avg pic.twitter.com/TX41tC5HZC — Preetham simhadri (@Preethamsimhad1) July 10, 2026

More About Lenin

The film stars Akhil Akkineni in the lead, along with Bhagyashri Borse, who is known for films like Kaantha and Kingdom. As mentioned earlier, the film has been directed by Murali Kishor Abburu.The film is produced by Nagarjuna Akkineni under Manam Enterprises LLP in association with Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments.

The film has been set against the backdrop of Rayalaseema and it follows the story of a fierce protagonist navigating intense family and political conflicts as he attempts to carve out his own legacy.

The film is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

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