Jana Nayagan CBFC Report: Total 20 Seconds Deleted From Vijay’s Film Over 3 Hours ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

After months of waiting, Vijay’s film Jana Nayagan has been cleared by the censor board. The film was initially scheduled to be released in theatres on January 9, 2026, to coincide with the Pongal season. However, the film failed to get censor clearance on time and had to be pushed indefinitely. Following multiple delays, the film’s release was postponed due to the elections in Tamil Nadu. The film was meant to mark Vijay’;s farewell movie as he had decided to enter politics full-time. In May, the election results revealed that his party, TVK, won, becoming the single largest party. Vijay became the Chief Minister of the state. Now, two months after he was sworn in as the state’s Chief Minister, his film will see the light of day on the big screen.

Jana Nayagan Gets Censor Clearance

On Thursday, July 9, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) updated its website with details of Vijay’s film certification. It stated that the film was passed by a regional office in Bengaluru with an A certificate. The film can be watched in theatres only by individuals 18 and above. The runtime of the film is 183.11 minutes, which is 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 6 seconds.

Jana Nayagan Censor Details

So, what did the Censor Board chop from Jana Nayagan after a long wait period of six months? Turns out, only 20 seconds of total footage was deleted from the film, and 10 seconds of scenes were replaced.

Among the deleted scenes are visuals of the Indian flag falling on the ground, a one-second scene of DC’s office badge rolling down disrespectfully, and visuals of a child burning.

The censor board also demanded muting of some words, including TVK (Thalapatahy Vijay‘s party name). Words like ‘Bhagavatha’, ‘Oththa’, ‘India en kalla vizha vaikaren’, ‘Thevidiya Paiya’, ‘Ranganathar’, ‘Siluvaila’.

Some dialogue was also muted in the film, and words such as “Om” and “New India” were removed during the explanation of Operation Meluha. The makers were also asked to replace the name Sheela Rani wherever used.

The makers also have to modify the visuals showing Dr. Ambedkar on the book’s cover. Another dialogue referencing Ambedkar has also been replaced.

When Will Jana Nayagan Be Released In Theatres?

The makers of H Vinoth’s directorial are yet to officially announce the release date of Jana Nayagan. However, some reports claim that the makers plan to release the film in the latter half of July or at the beginning of August.

In April this year, the film was leaked on social media. Reportedly, over 1 crore people watched the film’s pirated version. While the perpetrators were caught, several South Indian film industries came together to strongly condemn movie piracy.

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While piracy can dent a film’s box office collections, Jana Nayagan might not meet the same fate, as it is Vijay’s swansong.

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