Frame Movie Ending Explained: What Does Siddharth Do Upon Learning About Nagraj Manjule? ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Vikram Patwardhan directed the Marathi film Frame, which is currently streaming on ZEE5. The film focuses on two photojournalists working for a Pune-based newspaper. The narrative then focuses on their ideologies and how they influence their careers and lives. Nagraj Manjule plays Chandu Pansare (CP), the head of the newsroom’s photography department. Amey Wagh plays a junior photographer, Siddharth Deshmukh, who is being mentored by CP. While Siddharth looks up to CP, he disagrees with his ideology, which he finds far-fetched.

What is CP’s motto?

CP has been a photographer for years. He started off as a modeling photographer and later became a news photojournalist. His years of experience have changed him as a person. During one of his conversations with Siddharth, he tells him- ‘You cannot be a good human being and a good photographer at the same time.” He further gave him the example that if you are at an accident scene, you must first take a good picture before even thinking about helping anyone. Siddharth finds this advice wrong and voices it. He opines that one must help a person if there is any chance of that.

Does CP end his life in guilt?

The climax of Frame is quite poetic when you consider the film as a whole. At one point, Siddharth is sent to cover the suicide of an old man who had lost his wife and child to a building collapse. To this, CP very nonchalantly said that suicide is not a solution and dismissed the man’s situation. Siddharth, on the other hand, empathizes with the victim after learning about his tragic family story.

It is only poetic that CP decides to end his life after receiving the coveted photographer of the year award. However, it is the same photograph and the guilt around it that pushes him to claim his life.

CP takes a picture of a mother and daughter trapped under their home during an earthquake. He took over an hour to get the perfect shot. Only after he got the perfect shot did he call the ambulance. The duo was taken to the campsite, where medical care was given. Where Siddharth was stationed, and learned that if the two had been brought in a little earlier, they would have been saved. When Siddharth learned that CP was the reason they could get medical attention on time, he gave his senior a piece of his mind.

Despite Siddharth’s outburst, CP did not know that the mother and daughter were alive. But he did not even care to call the ambulance on time. In fact, he took time to create a picture-perfect moment for his award.

Was Siddharth Responsible For CP’s Action?

After knowing the consequences of his action, CP could not deal with the guilt. He drops one last message to Siddharth and takes the extreme step of ending his life. He hangs himself at his home. Siddharth rushes to CP’s home, sensing that not all is good. But he is too late to reach the spot.

Siddharth is devastated and starts bawling. He picks up his phone and calls the ambulance.

We are then taken to a year later, where Siddharth wins the photographer of the year award. The picture? CP’s hanging body in front of his photography of the year. Showcasing this, Siddharth pays tribute to his mentor while also sharing his motto for good photojournalists. Siddharth says he still does not agree with it.

Then we are shown a flashback of Siddharth disconnecting the call after booking for an ambulance. He then takes out his camera and clicks CP’s picture, which pretty much sums up his last moment.

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