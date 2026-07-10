Are Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt One Of The Richest Bollywood Couples? (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Bollywood and its power lies in the brilliant and huge amount of assets these stars own! From sprawling mansions to luxury vehicles, you name it, and they have it! While Shah Rukh Khan owns a 200 crore abode called Mannat, Abhishek Bachchan owns a 2.5 crore Bentley! From owning production houses to sports teams, from turning entrepreneurial wives to running multi-crore empires, these actors and their partners bring huge assets to the table, and together they rule as a power couple. The latest couple to join the list of the Richest Bollywood Couples is Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt, who have entered the list of the top 5 richest Bollywood couples.

We ranked Bollywood couples as per their net worths in 2026, and the difference between the number 1 couple and the number 5 couple is an eye-opener! Ruling this list is, of course, the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, along with his wife, Gauri Khan!

Scroll down to read about the top 5 richest Bollywood couples ranked as per their net worth in 2026. Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt have entered this list and have claimed the 5th spot in the list! Check out all of them!

Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan

Combined Net Worth: 12,400 crore

Shah Rukh Khan Net Worth 2026: 10,800 crore

Gauri Khan Net Worth 2026: 1600 crore

Holding the crown with an untouchable lead are King Khan and Gauri Khan. Shah Rukh Khan’s asset valuation has pushed him into the global billionaire club. The primary sources of this huge net worth are his production house, Red Chilies Entertainment, and sports team, Kolkata Knight Riders. Meanwhile, Gauri Khan stands strong as an independent mogul with her high-end interior design studio and luxury collaborations!

Aditya Chopra & Rani Mukerji

Combined Net Worth: 7,400 crore – 7,706 crore

Aditya Chopra Net Worth 2026: 7,200 – 7,500 crore

Rani Mukerji Net Worth 2026: 200 – 206 crore

Yash Raj Films is the backbone of Bollywood’s turnover, placing Aditya Chopra right at the top tier of this list. While he commands the multi-crore empire, Rani Mukerji brings in her personal assets, making them a power couple!

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Combined Net Worth: 4,115 crore

Anand Ahuja Net Worth 2026: 4000 crore

Sonam Kapoor Net Worth 2026: 115 crore

Bollywood’s ultimate fashion queen, Sonam Kapoor, and her businessman husband, Anand Ahuja, comfortably secure the third spot in the list of the top 5 richest Bollywood couples! Anand’s massive business ventures lead a major chunk of this combined net worth!

Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

Combined Net Worth: 3,050 crore

Akshay Kumar Net Worth 2026 : 2,700 crore

Twinkle Khanna Net Worth 2026: 350 crore

Khiladi Kumar remains one of the highest taxpayers of this country, thanks to his massive assets due to the profit-sharing models of his films. Meanwhile, his wife, Twinkle Khanna, has smoothly transitioned from films to being a best-selling author and producer.

Aamir Khan & Gauri Spratt

Combined Net Worth: 1,886 crore – 1,902 crore

Aamir Khan Net Worth 2026: 1,862 crore

Gauri Spratt Net Worth 2026: 24 – 40 crore

Mr. Perfectionist’s choice of cinema reflects heavily on asset worth! Combined with Gauri Spratt’s personal assets, they have entered the list of the top 5 richest Bollywood couples. In fact, they have pushed Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan with a combined worth of 1,601 crore out of this list!

The other three power couples in Bollywood who own a combined worth of over 1000 crore are Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, with a combined worth of 1,785 crore, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, owning 1,415 crore, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, owning 1,150 crore.

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