Alia Bhatt Net Worth 2026: Inside Alpha Star’s Wealth Over 500 Crore ( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Love her or hate her, there is no denying that Alia Bhatt is one of the top female stars in India. Not only has she been part of some of the biggest films in the country, but she has also represented India on global platforms such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Met Gala, and more. The actress began her career at the age of 19 with her debut film, Student of the Year. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actress.

Alia Bhatt’s latest film, Alpha, hit theatres today. Interestingly, it is YRF’s first female-led spy film from its popular Spy Universe. Looking ahead, Alia has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s period drama Love & War in her kitty. Apart from acting, she is also the face of several reputed brands, owns a production house and a clothing brand, and leads a luxurious lifestyle in Mumbai with her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor. So, after spending over a decade in the film industry, how much is Alia Bhatt worth in 2026, and what does her luxurious lifestyle include?

Alia Bhatt’s net worth

According to a report by The Times of India, Alia Bhatt’s net worth is estimated to be around 517 crore. Meanwhile, some other reports claim that her net worth is closer to 550 crore. The report also states that the actress charges anywhere between 10 crore and 18 crore per film. However, she reportedly hiked her fee for the physically demanding film Alpha. According to a report by Asianet News, Alia earned 25 crore for the film.

Additionally, Alia Bhatt is the face of several leading brands and reportedly charges around 2 crore per endorsement.

Alia Bhatt—The Entrepreneur

Alia Bhatt is also a smart businesswoman and has consistently invested whenever the right opportunity has presented itself. In 2020, she launched Ed-a-Mamma, a sustainable clothing brand focused on children and maternity wear. The brand, which aims to offer eco-friendly products, is reportedly valued at around 150 crore.

Apart from managing her own clothing brand, Alia has also invested heavily in lifestyle and fashion businesses. Her investment portfolio includes fashion platform Style Cracker, beauty retailer Nykaa, eco-conscious brand Phool, and sustainable baby products company SuperBottoms. Interestingly, according to a report by the Financial Express, Alia’s investment in Nykaa grew more than tenfold within months, reaching nearly 54 crore at the time of the company’s public listing.

Furthermore, in 2021, Alia Bhatt launched her own production house, Eternal Sunshine Productions. The first project under her banner was Darlings, a film in which she played a quirky character alongside Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma.

Alia Bhatt’s Properties and Luxury Cars

( Photo Credit – Instagram )

The Alpha star owns multiple properties in Mumbai and also has a home in London. Currently, she lives at the Krishna Raj bungalow in Bandra with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor, and their daughter, Raha. Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, veteran actress Neetu Kapoor, also resides with the family. The lavish bungalow is reportedly worth around 250 crore.

Before moving there, Alia Bhatt lived with Ranbir Kapoor in their Bandra apartment, Vaastu, where the couple also got married. Apart from this, she owns several other properties in Mumbai as investments. Her first home in Bandra was reportedly worth 10 crore. She also owns her production office in Mumbai, which is reportedly valued at around 2 crore. Additionally, the actress reportedly owns a lavish home in London and holds a British passport.

Alia Bhatt certainly likes to travel in style, and her impressive car collection reflects that.

She reportedly owns seven luxury cars, including a Range Rover Vogue ( 2.5 crore), BMW 7 Series ( 1.4 crore), Mercedes-Benz S-Class (1.8 crore), Land Rover Defender (1.5 crore), Audi A6 (Rs 70 lakh), Audi Q7 ( 90 lakh), and Range Rover Evoque ( 90 lakh).

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Overall, Alia Bhatt is among the most successful actors in Bollywood and continues to reign with her popularity and body of work. Despite facing negativity and online trolling over the years, the actress has continued to keep her head high while steadily building both her career and business empire.

Must Read: Alpha X Review: “Story Is A Flop” To “Only Saving Grace Is Alia Bhatt” – Netizens Share Mixed To Negative Reactions



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