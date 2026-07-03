Decoding Alpha Promotional Strategy: A Hit Or A Miss?( Photo Credit – Facebook)





Yash Raj Films’ Alpha has finally hit theatres worldwide today. After several delays, the Alia Bhatt and Sharvari-starrer, which focuses on female spies, has made its theatrical debut. However, with YRF’s last Spy Universe film, War 2, crashing at the box office despite a strong star cast led by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, doubts surrounded the production house’s next spy film, Alpha.

Adding to that, there was considerable negativity surrounding the film and its lead star, Alia Bhatt, on social media. Naturally, one would have expected the makers to address these concerns through a well-planned promotional campaign. Sadly, that was not the case.

Understanding the Alpha Promotion Strategy

The promotional strategy for the spy drama relied heavily on digital-first influencer collaborations, fan-focused on-ground events, and coordinated method dressing by the primary cast. Additionally, the fan events largely targeted younger audiences, with the two lead actors seemingly putting their best foot forward.

Furthermore, the team focused on highlighting the achievements of Indian women in sports by having Alia and Sharvari interact with international-level athletes to strengthen the “Alpha” narrative. While the idea sounds good on paper and successfully celebrates women in sports, it may have been a more suitable strategy for promoting a sports drama than an action spy thriller.

Meanwhile, one of the most surprising promotional moves was bringing Alia Bhatt and Sharvari to the first episode of the country’s most controversial show, India’s Got Latent. It was certainly an unexpected decision. That said, the appearance worked in Alia’s favour, as it allowed audiences to see a side of her that felt different from her carefully polished public image.

One would have expected the Alpha campaign to then shift its focus towards the film rather than the actors leading it. Sadly, that wasn’t the case. Instead, the events that followed primarily focused on projecting Alia Bhatt as an approachable star through influencer collaborations and fan meets.

The Teaser-Trailer Impact

The team also stayed away from hosting grand teaser and trailer launch events, as is the norm for Bollywood biggies, showing confidence that the promotional assets would do the talking. Unfortunately, they did generate conversation, but not about the film itself.

Following the teaser and trailer releases of Alpha, discussions largely revolved around scenes that appeared to be inspired by other spy films, Alia Bhatt’s Haryanvi accent, and Sharvari’s limited presence and treatment as the second lead. Meanwhile, very little of the conversation centred on the film’s strengths.

More importantly, the makers did not attempt to course-correct by getting the cast and crew to speak about what made the film different from the rest of the spy genre. In fact, it is telling when audiences find the eyes of a male superstar to be the most intriguing part of a teaser for a film led by female protagonists.

Ultimately, the promotional strategy fails to answer the one question that matters the most: “What is Alpha, and why should audiences watch it?”

The Impact of the Alpha Strategy

It goes without saying that the ultimate goal of any film’s promotional campaign is to bring audiences to theatres, especially during the crucial first day and opening weekend, before reviews begin to influence public opinion.

However, the advance booking numbers suggest that the promotions may not have reached the grassroots level or translated into ticket sales.

Ultimately, Alpha sold fewer than one lakh tickets nationwide in advance bookings for Day 1, which is an unfortunate number for a film of this scale. As a result, the film is expected to open in the range of 7–8 crore. Considering it stars renowned actors like Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor and belongs to a legacy franchise like the YRF Spy Universe, one would have expected a much stronger opening.

Moreover, with Dhurandhar changing the narrative for spy dramas, it was pertinent for Alia Bhatt-starrer to come up with a more unique and impactful promotional strategy. That said, Dhurandhar was a unique case, as it managed to create box office history despite minimal promotions. Alpha, however, finds itself in a very different position.

While the makers adopted a promotional strategy that looked effective on paper, it ultimately failed to communicate what truly makes the film stand out. Instead, the campaign spoke more about its stars and the surrounding narrative than about Alpha itself.

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