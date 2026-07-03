Alpha Movie Review Quicker Ft. Alia Bhatt As Sita – Bobby Deol’s Warrior!( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Ever since Yash Raj Films announced its Spy Universe, everyone was excited to the core! Reason being it brought together three of the biggest stars of Indian Cinema – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Hrithik Roshan! Fans were more excited when they heard about a female-led spy thriller from this Universe. Finally, after a long wait, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, along with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, have arrived with Alpha – the latest offering from the Spy Universe!

Ziddi Ladkiya Hi Duniya Badalti Hain!



The film starts with the backstory of this new mission, how it all started with Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor, a day after the Kargil War! Why is this mission important, and what is the significance of the film before it dives straight into the new world created in the Spy Universe?

Within the first 30-35 minutes of the film, Alpha establishes its world with sharp attention to detail. Looking at this brand-new world of the Spy Universe, I am intrigued by where it will lead by the time it reaches the finish line. I already have three very distinct thoughts about the film that might change the course of this Universe. But will they really change the course of the Spy Universe?!

Bobby Deol Looks A Bit Off

Bobby Deol is an ex-army officer who is raising a bunch of kids, and the entire experiment will make you think this is some Stranger Things mission from Hawkins’ Lab. The only difference here is that the kids here are being prepared in the name of the country’s welfare and protection! But Bobby Deol’s accent is very weird, and you cannot unhear it once you hear it!

The Little Sita!

A child artist has been roped in to play young Alia Bhatt. And she has been told to tweak her lips to one side, which she has aced brilliantly! But I wish we could see something less forced to match Alia Bhatt!

What’s With That Dialogue Delivery



Alia Bhatt enters the frame wearing a tank top and eating fries. She is pulling off some very good kicks, but honestly, none of them look impressive enough! Adding to these fight sequences is a very off and loud background score, and I can’t appreciate it.

However, this is just the first 30 minutes of the film, and hopefully it covers up in the next 2 hours, but currently it looks like a very tough journey for Alpha!

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For full review of Alpha stay tuned to Koimoi.

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